SISTER ACT UK and Ireland Tour Reveals Casting and Further Dates

The tour returns this Autumn from Friday 8 September at the Cliffs Pavilion, Southend.
The producers of the 2023 Olivier Award nominated production of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL have announced casting and an extended 12-months of the UK and Ireland tour, returning this Autumn from Friday 8 September at the Cliffs Pavilion, Southend. Full tour schedule listed below.
Landi Oshinowo will lead the cast as Deloris Van Cartier, alongside television and stage star Lesley Joseph as Mother Superior. Lesley will play the role until Saturday 25 November 2023, with future casting to be announced.
The cast also includes Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert, Alfie Parker as Eddie Souther and Ian Gareth-Jones as Curtis Jackson, alongside Isabel Canning, Jackie Pulford, Phillip Arran, Lori Haley Fox, Wendy-Lee Purdy, Bradley Judge, Damian Buhagiar, Callum Martin, Castell Parker, Esme Laudat, Amber Kennedy, Joseph Connor, Ceris Hine, Eloise Runnette, Sheri Lineham and Michael Ward.
Landi Oshinowo can currently be seen as Mrs Phelps in Matilda The Musical at the Cambridge Theatre. Additional London credits include Shrek the Musical at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, The Light Princess at The National Theatre, Big Fish at The Other Palace and Sister Act at the London Palladium. Further theatre credits include the national tours of Barnum, Fame and The Who's Tommy.
Lesley Joseph is best known for playing 'Dorien Green' in the hugely successful sitcom “Birds of a Feather” alongside Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson. They recorded over 100 episodes over a period of nine years. Lesley and her co-stars returned to our screens in “Birds of a Feather” in 2013. She has been seen on screen in ITV's “Night and Day” and appeared on BBC One's “Strictly Come Dancing”, Channel 4's “Celebrity Coach Trip” alongside Linda Robson, and most recently BBC One's “Celebrity MasterChef”. Lesley's theatre credits include Miss Hannigan in Annie at the West End's Victoria Palace and also on national tour, and her Olivier Award nominated performance as Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein. Her other touring credits include Calendar Girls and Hot Flush!.
Lizzie Bea's London theatre credits include Martha Dunnstock in Heathers The Musical at The Other Palace, Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray at the London Coliseum and A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre. Her other credits include Abigail in the World Premiere of Becoming Nancy at the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta and performing in the UK Tours of Kinky Boots, Fat Friends the Musical, Chicken Little, The Shakespeare Revue and The 3 Little Pigs.
Alfie Parker's theatre credits include School of Rock at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, which marked his West End debut, and UK tours of Kinky Boots, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Fat Friends The Musical.
Ian Gareth-Jones was most recently seen in Only Fools and Horses The Musical at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. His other West End credits include Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre, Mrs Henderson Presents at the Noel Coward Theatre and Billy Elliot at the Victoria Palace Theatre. Additional theatre credits include Mamma Mia, Oklahoma, Scrooge, Chicago and Thoroughly Modern Millie, all on UK tours.
Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won't be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.
SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.
SISTER ACT features original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg.
Tour Dates
Friday 8 – Saturday 16 September 2023
CLIFFS PAVILION, SOUTHEND
www.southendtheatres.org.uk
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier, Lesley Joseph as Mother Superior and Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert
Monday 18 – Saturday 23 September 2023
HULL NEW THEATRE
www.hulltheatres.co.uk
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier, Lesley Joseph as Mother Superior and Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert
Monday 25 – Saturday 30 September 2023
REGENT THEATRE, STOKE
www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier, Lesley Joseph as Mother Superior and Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert
Monday 2 – Saturday 7 October 2023
FESTIVAL THEATRE, EDINBURGH
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier, Lesley Joseph as Mother Superior and Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert
Monday 9 – Saturday 14 October 2023
BELGRADE THEATRE, COVENTRY
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier and Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert
Monday 16 – Saturday 28 October 2023
EVERYMAN THEATRE, CHELTENHAM
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier, Lesley Joseph as Mother Superior and Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert
Monday 13 – Saturday 18 November 2023
WALES MILLENIUM CENTRE, CARDIFF
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier, Lesley Joseph as Mother Superior and Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert
Monday 20 – Saturday 25 November 2023
ALHAMBRA THEATRE, BRADFORD
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier, Lesley Joseph as Mother Superior and Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert
Monday 27 November – Saturday 2 December 2023
SUNDERLAND EMPIRE
www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier and Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert
Wednesday 31 January – Saturday 10 February 2024
CURVE, LEICESTER
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Tuesday 13 – Saturday 24 February 2024
BORD GAIS ENERGY THEATRE, DUBLIN
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 26 February – Saturday 2 March 2024
MILLENIUM FORUM, DERRY/LONDONDERRY
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 11 – Saturday 16 March 2024
THEATRE ROYAL, BRIGHTON
www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 18 – Saturday 30 March 2024
PALACE THEATRE, MANCHESTER
www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 1 – Saturday 6 April 2024
CORK OPERA HOUSE
On Sale Soon
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 8 – Saturday 20 April 2024
GRAND OPERA HOUSE, BELFAST
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 29 April – Saturday 4 May 2024
KINGS THEATRE, GLASGOW
www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 6 – Saturday 11 May 2024
GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK
www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 13 – Saturday 18 May 2024
BIRMINGHAM HIPPODROME
On Sale Soon
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 27 May – Saturday 1 June 2024
BUXTON OPERA HOUSE
On Sale Soon
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 June 2024
THE SANDS CENTRE, CARLISLE
www.betterboxoffice.co.uk/the-sands-centre
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 10 – Saturday 15 June 2024
ROYAL AND DERNGATE, NORTHAMPTON
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 24 – Saturday 29 June 2024
STORYHOUSE, CHESTER
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 July 2024
GRIMSBY AUDITORIUM
On Sale Now
Starring Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier
Monday 8 – Saturday 13 July 2024
CONGRESS THEATRE, EASTBOURNE
