SING, RIVER is Coming to the Hope Theatre in June

"That feeling, the one in my toes and my skin, the sunrise, the glow... what if that was never right in the first place?"



Midsummer comes but once a year. As the seasons shift like clockwork and dawn waits on the horizon, there are secrets lurking on the riverbed. Darkness can cover a great many horrors, but now the river sings.



Weaving together an original folk score and tales from a romance best forgotten, Sing, River is an invitation into the hidden world of British mythology. Join us on the riverbed for a new queer solo show that explores the act of severing yourself from dark memories in order to survive... and the sometimes unwanted consequences that come with it.



Following the show's first run in Oxford earlier this year, emerging theatre company Love Song Productions present this "beautiful and thought-provoking experience" (Daily Info) at the Hope ahead of an Edinburgh Fringe run at Pleasance this summer.



Are you ready to be swallowed into the depths of the Thames?

writer/performer Nathaniel Jones

director/producer KATIE KIRKPATRICK

composer FAYE JAMES

sound designer SAM HUGHES

lighting EVIE CAKEBREAD

Sing, River will be at the Hope Theatre from 27 June - 8 July