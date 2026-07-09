SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL to Return to Cambridge Theatre Before Edinburgh Fringe

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Showstopper! The Improvised Musical has once again extended its West End run, now booking through to December 2026, marking their fourth record-breaking year at London's Cambridge Theatre! The musical has also added tour dates for 2026. Performances will run Mon 27th July, Mon 12th Oct, Mon 23rd Nov, Mon 21st Dec.

Each night, audiences suggest settings, genres, and titles, and the cast create a brand-new, fully realised musical on the spot, every performance a one-off masterpiece. The cast take ideas for settings, genres, musical styles and the show title and weave it into ingenious storylines with hilarious characters. From Lin Manuel Miranda to Stephen Sondheim, whether it's set in a primary school, Ancient Egypt, or a mattress shop – if the audience thinks it, The Showstoppers can turn it into a hit musical.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical features an acclaimed cast of top comedy and musical theatre talent, including founder Ruth Bratt (Comedy Store Players) and Pippa Evans (BBC Radio 4 regular, I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue, Now That's What I Call A Musical!). A recent viral clip of Evans singing Hokey Cokey to Mariah Carey's Without You hit 10.6 million views and 250,000 likes. The pilot of Hopping, a new comedy from Lucy Trodd and Susan Harrison, aired on BBC Radio 4.

Matt Cavendish appeared in this year's Royal Variety Performance with Mischief Theatre's A Comedy About Spies and will be in the West End this winter with Christmas Carol Goes Wrong. Co-founder Adam Meggido directed the West End and Broadway hit Peter Pan Goes Wrong. The cast also includes West End star Miracle Chance (Roald Dahl's The Witches, Heathers), Ethan Pascal Peters (Muriel's Wedding, Nerds), Susan Harrison (Should I Still Be Doing This? at Edinburgh Fringe 2025), Martha Pothan (50 First Dates: The Musical, The Frogs), Joshua C. Jackson (MJ The Musical), and Andrew Puglsey alongside Harrison in the new comedy Sherlock Holmes and the 12 Days of Christmas at Birmingham Rep, with songs by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The Showstoppers also regularly run improvisation workshops and courses for beginners and professionals and have a successful podcast - The Showstopper! Podcast, with recent guests including Zizi Strallen, Rufus Hound and Reuben Kaye. Since its incarnation in 2008 troupe have performed created more than 1,400 brand new musicals, but they don't stop working hard at their craft – they have to learn to improvise in the style of every hit show that comes to town, and they always encourage audiences to challenge them and keep them on their toes. As a result, they continue fill theatres, delight audiences and win awards.

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