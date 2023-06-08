SHIFT+SPACE to Present THE SKELETON IS WHITE by Divija Melally at Theatre Deli

How does a body of colour react when it enters a room full of white people?

By: Jun. 08, 2023

SHIFT+SPACE  will present THE SKELETON IS WHITE by Divija Melally at Theatre Deli on Friday 28th July 6.30pm - 7.15pm and Saturday 29th July 6.30pm - 7.15pm at Theatre Deli.

Book now

How does a body of colour react when it enters a room full of white people?

Our intrinsic DNA mechanisms have wired our body and mind to respond involuntarily in particular environments, triggering the fight or flight mode. Trauma and stress are passed over many generations. Although the world is gradually changing and adapting to be more open minded and accommodating, our bodies are still traumatised from the many decades of racial oppression.

As we move with the times in a constantly changing world, how do we make our own bodies forget and disregard race? How do we erase the inscribed whiteness of the skeleton?

"Melally has managed to encapsulate an overwhelmingly huge topic into something beautiful, powerful and cool." Quaere Living

Credits

Performed and Created by: Divija Melally

Music: Christopher Serazzi

About this performance

Age guidance: This performance is suitable for ages 7+.

Content warning: This performance may contain strobe lighting.

Interval: This performance does not have an interval.

Post show discussion: This performance has a post show discussion.

Tickets: Tickets are Pay What You Can and are available to book through Eventbrite.

Accessibility

See our Accessibility Guide for information about access in our venue.

Find out more about Divija Melally

Divija Melally is a trained contemporary and Indian classical dancer, graduated from Bath Spa University, with BA (Hons) Dance, dedicated to the arts, and spreading the intricate nuances of dance through performance, teaching, choreography and therapy. She has completed a 2-year diploma in Movement Arts and Mixed Media, which focused on ballet, contemporary and martial arts, from Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts, India. Her creative practice revolves around exploring the amalgamation of contemporary and Indian Classical dance. She is interested in creating works that explore social and political themes, and she hopes to help the audience be more aware of the world that they live in through her art.

Facebook: /divija.vm

Instagram: @divija_melally

SHIFT+SPACE

This performance is part of the SHIFT+SPACE programme

Theatre Deli's SHIFT+SPACE programme is a free performance opportunity for artists to present their work that needs an audience to develop, where artists keep 100% of the Box Office!

Find out more about the SHIFT+SPACE programme here.

EVENT DETAILS

Where

Theatre Deli, 107 Leadenhall Street, London, EC3A 4AF

When

Start: 28th July, 2023 at 6:30pm

End: 29th July, 2023 at 7:15pm

You can find more information on their website here



Recommended For You