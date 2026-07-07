SEVEN DEADLY SINS & THE HUMAN VOICE to Play Double Bill at Charing Cross Theatre

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Charing Cross Theatre has announced a limited season of two one-woman operas, The Seven Deadly Sins and The Human Voice, performed together as a double bill for 10 performances only from Friday 11 – Saturday 19 September 2026, with a press night on Saturday 12 September 7:30pm. Other nights will be available if Saturday 12th is not possible for you.

Tickets are on sale now from the Charing Cross Theatre website from £25 with a special student price of £17.50 using code STUDENT20

Starring Katherine McIndoe, directed by Alejandro Bonatto and with musical direction by Adrian Salinero (The Seven Deadly Sins) and Elspeth Wilkes (The Human Voice), the double bill brings together two extraordinary works exploring female identity, ambition, emotional endurance and self-betrayal.

The Seven Deadly Sins, with music by Kurt Weill and libretto by Bertolt Brecht, is a biting and sharp-edged satire of ambition and self-betrayal, set to a score steeped in Weimar cabaret and 1930s American jazz. Anna is split into two halves of one soul as her family sends her on a seven-year odyssey through the cities of America, chasing the money for a house back home.

The Human Voice, with music by Francis Poulenc and libretto by Jean Cocteau, is a harrowing one-woman opera, unfolding through a single, unbroken phone call that becomes the last conversation of a love affair. Alone in her apartment, Elle waits for her former lover to ring, and when he finally does, the small talk gives way to something far darker. Poulenc's score moves with the broken rhythm of speech itself, tender and devastating by turns. As the call falters and reconnects, one question presses harder than any other: how do you say goodbye to someone who is already gone?

Performed together, these works trace a continuous psychological portrait of a woman pushed to her limits — one through the cities of an American odyssey, the other through the silences of a single phone line. Both pair celebrated composers with extraordinary literary collaborators: Weill with Brecht, and Poulenc with Cocteau.

Alejandro Bonatto said: “Anna (The Seven Deadly Sins) and Elle (The Human Voice) read almost as two moments in a single woman's life. Seen together, the two works form one continuous psychological portrait of a woman pushed to her limits.”

The creative team includes director Alejandro Bonatto and musical directors Adrian Salinero (The Seven Deadly Sins) and Elspeth Wilkes (The Human Voice). The Seven Deadly Sins features music by Kurt Weill, libretto by Bertolt Brecht in an English translation by W.H. Auden and Chester Kallman. The Human Voice features music by Francis Poulenc, libretto by Jean Cocteau in an English language translation by Joseph Machlis.

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