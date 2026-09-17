SENSE & SENSIBILITY THE MUSICAL to Release EP Tracks

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Sense and Sensibility: The Musical, an inventive adaptation of Austen's beloved novel, will release a three-song EP on September 24th, coinciding with the premiere of the new film adaptation, bringing a spirited contemporary voice to a timeless classic.

Created by acclaimed musical theatre duo Thomas F. Arnold (House of Edgar, Offie-Nominated Music Director) and Grace O'Keefe (An A to Z Guide to Dating, Summoning Sondheim, Best Newcomer Musical Comedy Awards), this new adaptation blends wit and warmth with a modern musical theatre sensibility. The score captures the heart of Austen's story while offering a fresh sound that invites new audiences into the world of the two Dashwood sisters as they navigate love, life and courtship in regency England.

The EP showcases standout performances from a distinguished cast of West End talent:

Rebecca Ridout as Elinor — whose previous credits include Les Misérables (UK/Ireland Tour) and The Phantom of the Opera (West End).

Charlotte Clitherow as Marianne — seen in The London 50-Hour Improvathon (Pleasance Theatre), Noises Off and Guys and Dolls (Frinton Summer Theatre).

Daniel Hall as Edward — known for work with The Twelve Tenors and The Phantom of the Opera (UK/Ireland Tour).

The show has previously premiered a sold out concert iteration at The Crazy Coqs in London in May 2025 and was commissioned and mounted by BYMT in August 2025.

Sense and Sensibility: The Musical is poised to introduce the Dashwood sisters to a new generation, offering a modern entry point to a classic story without losing the cleverness and sincerity fans love. Listeners can expect a lively, emotionally rich score that balances Regency charm with a contemporary musical vocabulary—capturing the romance, sharp humour, and sisterly devotion that define Austen's novel.

Pre-save the tracks: https://shorturl.at/azcp1

The EP will be available on major streaming platforms from 24 September.

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