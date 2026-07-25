SCHRÖDINGER'S LESBIANS to Play Camden Fringe at The Cockpit

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Themis Theatre is to bring SCHRÖDINGER'S LESBIANS to The Cockpit in London as part of Camden Fringe, with performances scheduled for 8 and 9 August 2026 at 2.45pm. Written by Libby Boyd and directed by Bobbie-Jean Henning, the 70-minute play draws on the surviving fragments of the ancient Greek poet Sappho to explore queer female friendship and the question of whether romantic feelings can coexist with platonic ones. The production follows Themis Theatre's debut show THE DISSENT, which received a four-star review from The Stage, and SCHRÖDINGER'S LESBIANS has itself earned four-star notices from Everything Theatre and LouReviews alongside four Fringe Theatre Awards nominations in 2025, including Best New Play and Best Production. Tickets start at £13, with an age guidance of 14 and over.

Often referred to as the 'original lesbian', the poet Sappho holds a special place in queer and lesbian culture. Although only a fraction of her poems have survived the two and a half millennia since her death, and despite historians' best efforts to erase the same-sex love in her poems, Sappho's legacy lives on. From symbols that queer people have used to identify each other throughout history, to the actual words Sapphic and Lesbian, Sappho has become a cornerstone of queer and lesbian culture.

Structured around Sappho's fragments, SCHRÖDINGER'S LESBIANS is a new play about love, lesbians, and coping with a history that has written queer women out of it. The play takes a deep dive into the highs and lows of queer female friendships while asking the question: 'can you ever be just friends with someone you're into?'

In writer Libby Boyd's words, the play 'dips back into the myth, mayhem and mis-represented women at our company's core and with it returns to joy as an act of resistance. This show is both for and to celebrate our community. Representation matters: we're here for the lesbians.'

The Fringe Theatre Awards nominated SCHRÖDINGER'S LESBIANS in 2025 for Best New Play, Best Production, Lead Actor (play), and Supporting Actor (play).

LISTINGS INFORMATION

Show: Schrödinger's Lesbians Dates: 8 - 9 August 2026, 2.45pm Venue: The Cockpit, Gateforth St, London NW8 8EH Duration: 70 mins Prices: From £13 Box Office: https://www.thecockpit.org.uk/show/schrodingers_lesbians Age guidance: 14+

CREATIVE TEAM

Writer: Libby Boyd Director: Bobbie-Jean Henning Designer: Charlotte Boyle Produced by: Themis Theatre

Themis Theatre, formed in 2021, describes its work as blending performance with protest, with a focus on myth, underrepresented women, and queer stories. SCHRÖDINGER'S LESBIANS runs at The Cockpit, Gateforth Street, London NW8 8EH.

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