Royal Court Theatre Opens Submissions For 2027 Young Playwrights Award
The competition will double national playwriting workshops to 20 locations and expand London programming across schools and youth theatres.
The Royal Court Theatre has announced the opening of submissions for the third edition of its Young Playwrights Award. Aimed at aspiring young writers aged 13–18 across the UK, the free-to-enter competition champions the next generation of creative voices, directly addressing the lack of playwriting provision in the national curriculum.
Building on the success of the 2025 awards—which saw winner Leo Simpe-Asante's Godot's To-Do List staged as a curtain raiser to Krapp's Last Tape starring Gary Oldman—and the 2026 nationwide expansion, the 2027 programme represents the award's largest scale yet, presented in partnership with over 20 theatres, new-writing venues and organisations around the UK. For 2027 the number of national workshops that support entry into the Award will double to 20 to widen access for young writers across the country. In addition, 15 workshops will take place across London schools, youth theatres, and youth groups.
Partners include: Chichester Festival Theatre, National Writing Centre, Birmingham Rep, Liverpool Everyman, Pitlochry Theatre, The Traverse (Edinburgh), Blackpool Grand, Theatre Clwyd and Lyric Theatre Belfast. A full list can be found below.
In line with the Royal Court's upcoming 2027 season (to be announced on 28 October 2026), schools, youth and education groups participating in the Award will receive exclusive free access to the Royal Court's digital archive from January and a seven-day early pre-sale window for all 2027 season productions to support young people accessing the theatre's programme.
Teachers and pupils can access free digital educational tools on The Royal Court Theatre website, including eight structured lesson plans and Playwriting Club guides to support classroom entry to the Awards, whilst individuals can still enter not through their school group. The resources feature video masterclasses led by acclaimed playwrights such as Ryan Calais Cameron (For Black Boys...) and Nina Segal (Cow | Deer) - the series was recently named a finalist for the Outstanding Drama Education Resource Award at the Music & Drama Education Awards 2027.
Following the 1 April 2027 deadline for submissions, six winning plays will be selected for performance at The Royal Court Theatre Downstairs. The winning works will be presented as a festival of rehearsed readings in July 2027. A company of professional actors led by Royal Court Trainee Directors will stage the works, concluding with the award ceremony. All six winning plays will also be published in a physical anthology by award partner Nick Hern Books and everyone on the shortlist will be invited to attend the Festival and ceremony at the theatre.
Full details of how to enter the Young Playwrights Award can be found here.
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