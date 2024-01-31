Royal Ballet's Melissa Hamilton and Businessman Michael Christou Launch Hamilton Christou Productions

Internationally recognised star of The Royal Ballet, Melissa Hamilton, and renowned businessman and property developer, Michael Christou, have announced the launch of Hamilton Christou Productions.

Founded by the husband-and-wife duo to create an inclusive global community of ballet and dance enthusiasts, Hamilton Christou Productions brings the business and ballet worlds together to present and produce outstanding live performances on some of the world's preeminent stages. Working in collaboration with dancers, choreographers, and investors, its productions will be enhanced with the best creative minds of our time.

To nurture upcoming future talent, Hamilton Christou Productions will offer mentoring opportunities and deliver a range of masterclasses. Alongside this a free member subscription service will also be launched to demystify the world of ballet, giving an exclusive insight into what it's like to be a professional dancer.

For its inaugural performances, the Company presents Melissa Hamilton's International Ballet Stars Gala at the Esplanade Theatre, Singapore on the 23 and 24 March 2024, featuring Melissa and stars of The Royal Ballet, Hamburg Ballet, Stuttgart Ballet and Singapore Ballet.

The Company's first UK performances take place on the 26 and 27 October at the Grand Opera House in Melissa's hometown of Belfast with Melissa Hamilton's Grand Ballet Gala. For these performances Melissa will be joined by fellow Royal Ballet dancers alongside established and rising stars of the international ballet world.

Of Hamilton Christou Productions, Melissa Hamilton said: “I am truly passionate about presenting the very best ballet has to offer to audiences around the world while also giving a platform to showcase the stars of tomorrow. I am very excited to embark on this new venture with Michael, and to enliven the ballet world with fresh ideas and come together to share the joy of dance and creativity.”

Michael Christou added: “By bringing our worlds together we will not only help to forge creativity in the business world but also collaborate with new partners to present exceptional ballet performances on an international stage.”

Melissa Hamilton has been a dancer with The Royal Ballet for 17 years. During that time she has performed Principal roles in a variety of ballets including Manon, Romeo & Juliet, Mayerling, Raven Girl, Nutcracker and Onegin. Roles created on her include Wayne McGregor's Woolf Works, The Dante Project and Untitled 20203, David Dawson's The Human Season and Christopher Wheeldon's Trespass. She is a guest Principal with Semperoper Ballett, Dresden, and has appeared as a guest artist with La Scala Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet, New National Theatre Tokyo and Polish National Ballet. Her awards include YAGP Grand Prix, Gold Medal at Seoul International Ballet competition and the Critics' Circle National Dance Award for Outstanding Female Performance.

Michael Christou is a London based businessman and property developer. He found the globally acclaimed property development company and luxury design house, 1.61 London in 2010 with his brother. The company has an ever-expanding portfolio of luxurious international and London based developments. 1.61 London's awards include being listed on the World's Leading Design Names in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022, and winner of London's SBID (The Society of British and International Interior Design) awards in 2020.

More information about Hamilton Christou Productions future performances to be announced shortly.