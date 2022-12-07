Roxana Silbert to Step Down as Artistic Director of Hampstead Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The theatre suffered 100% cut in its Arts Council funding this year

Dec. 07, 2022  
Hampstead Theatre has announced that, in the light of the 100% cut in its Arts Council grant of £766,455, the theatre will need to change direction and can no longer continue solely as a new writing theatre. As a consequence, very sadly, Roxana Silbert has decided to step down as Artistic Director.

Hampstead has long been one of the UK's foremost new writing theatres, with a 60-year track record of commissioning, developing and producing new plays. It is tragic that a leading writers' theatre, having launched so many careers over the years and created work that has been enjoyed across the UK, should be treated in so summary a manner.

Going forward, Hampstead's Executive Producer, Greg Ripley-Duggan, will be responsible for the transition to a new model.

Roxana Silbert said: "Due to financial constraints, which are well documented, and after thorough reflection, it feels appropriate for me to resign my post at Hampstead Theatre. This has not been an easy decision. Hampstead will have to recalibrate and change in order to go forward and I wish it every success. I'd like to extend heartfelt thanks to all the staff, freelancers, writers and artists - onstage and backstage - for their wonderful contributions to the work on our stages and beyond. And, of course, to our audiences who have made everything worthwhile."

Irene Dorner, Chair of Hampstead Theatre, said: "Obviously, we have all been devastated by the cut to Hampstead's grant, and we will all be very sad to see Roxana go. She has been an inspirational leader for Hampstead and has directed some truly wonderful productions on both our stages. As part of our new strategy, we trust that she will often be able to return to Hampstead as a visiting director."

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan


