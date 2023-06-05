Rose Matafeo, Kiri Pritchard-Mclean, Reggie Watts, John Kearns, and More Added to Roundhouse Comedy Festival Lineup

Iconic live performance venue the Roundhouse in association with leading live comedy production company Berk’s Nest today announce the second slate of 2023 programming for the first ever Roundhouse Comedy Festival. Taking over the London institution from 5 – 23 August 2023, tickets go on sale on Wednesday 7th June at 10:00am with tickets available from www.roundhouse.org.uk.

Roundhouse has already announced their initial slate of programming which includes some of the most iconic names in comedy including Katherine Ryan (Amazon’s Backstage with Katherine Ryan), James Acaster (Off Menu Podcast), trailblazing comedian Nish Kumar (The Mash Report), star of Ghosts (BBC) and Chivalry (Channel 4) Lolly Adefope, co-host of the popular Off Menu podcast Ed Gamble and BAFTA award winning Dylan Moran.

With even more talent from the world of comedy and variety being added to the Roundhouse Comedy Festival line up comes greater choice for all - whether it is seeing your favourite live podcast on stage, uncovering brand new talent in an intimate setting before they hit the big time or listening to the largest gay choir in Europe sing - Roundhouse Comedy Festival has it covered, promising to be London’s most exciting new Summer festival, showcasing the biggest stars and unmissable new comedy talent from across the UK and beyond.

Joining the programme for 2023 is: Rose Matafeo, Kiri-Pritchard-Mclean, Reggie Watts, John Kearns, Michelle De Swarte, STEPHEN BAILEY, The London Gay Men’s Chorus, Two Hearts, Nobody Panic with Lou Sanders, Colin Hoult, Josh Glanc, Egg, Pat Riarchy, Sihi Moonlight, Jamie Fuxx, Father JC, Richard Melanin The Third, Ray Badran, Jen Ives, Helen Bauer, Christopher Bliss, Jordan Brookes, Dan Cook, Daliso Chaponda and Kane Brown.

The Roundhouse is one of the most incredible live performance spaces in the world where the biggest names in music, theatre, circus and spoken word and now for the first-time comedy, take to the renowned stage. A former railway engine repair shed, the Grade II* listed building was transformed into a ground-breaking performing arts venue 50 years ago, and they have welcomed legendary artists from all over the world to perform in their unique spaces.

Taking place in various spaces across the full Roundhouse venue including the prestigious main space, the festival will host a mix of notable headliners, a series of star-studded galas, and unmissable tour shows, as well as live podcast recordings from some of the biggest podcasts in the country.

The Roundhouse is joining forces with leading production company Berk’s Nest who are behind award-winning live comedy shows and tours from the likes of Nick Mohammed, Rose Matafeo, Richard Gadd, Catherine Cohen, Colin Hoult, Sophie Duker and Kieran Hodgson. Both organisations believe in the power of uniting audiences and talent and are thrilled to be working together to programme the festival for 2023.