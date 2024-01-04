Robert Bathurst Returns to JEFFREY BERNARD IS UNWELL at the Coach and Horses Pub

Due to overwhelming demand and after a sold out season in 2023, Robert Bathurst will once again star in the critically acclaimed immersive production of ‘Jeffrey Bernard is Unwell' performed in his favourite Soho haunt, the legendary Coach and Horses pub

With an extra special midnight lock-in show on 17 February.

Running Sunday 4 February - Monday 26 February.

Meet Jeffrey Bernard… a notorious and feckless Soho face. A journalist who doesn't know the meaning of the word deadline and would much rather be drinking vodka on the rocks in his favourite Soho watering holes. A throwback of a man who after four marriages and a life of non-stop carousing is starting to feel a touch jaded. Having fallen asleep in the Gents and waking up in the middle of the night inside the legendary Coach and Horses on Greek Street, Jeffrey Bernard is not a man to waste the deserted hours ahead of him before Norman the landlord opens up again in the morning.

Don't miss the chance to down a pint in The Coach and Horses whilst this Soho legend puts a few (many!) drinks on the tab and regales us with stories of busted bookies, failed marriages, illegal cat-racing and introduces us to his favourite pub trick involving a pint glass, match-box and a raw egg.

This one-man show starring Robert Bathurst (‘Cold Feet', ‘Downton Abbey', ‘Toast of London') as Jeffrey Bernard is adapted from the critically acclaimed West End play by Keith Waterhouse.

Robert Bathurst is a television and stage actor. His screen credits include Toast of London, Cold Feet, Joking Apart, Downton Abbey, The Larkins, The Mezzotint, Munich: The Edge of War. Robert's numerous West End and touring theatre productions include plays by Chekhov, Shaw, Shakespeare, Wilde, Ibsen, Michael Frayn, Joe Penhall, Steven Thompson, Michael Wynne, and Claire Luckham. In Chicago he played the title role in King Charles 111 by Mike Bartlett and most recently he starred as Ebenezer Scrooge in the Southbank Centre's production of Dolly Parton's musical, Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol. He co-wrote and directed The Fall, a film drama about jockeys, www.thefallfilm.com. He devised and produced the staging of Love, Loss & Chianti by Christopher Reid a two-actor play in verse with cartoon animation. He has written articles and book reviews on showbusiness and horseracing and as a reader of audiobooks he won the Audie for Best Male Narrator in 2020. He has recently recorded the first three Lord Peter Wimsey detective novels by Dorothy L Sayers, and The time-travelling sci-fi series Salvation, both released soon on Audible.

James Hillier (Director) Director

James trained at RADA and is Artistic Director of Defibrillator which he established in 2011.

Credits include: Foxes (59E59 New York, Theatre503, Theatre Peckham, Seven Dials Playhouse); Sunnymead Court (Tristan Bates, Arcola, Theatr Clwyd, The Dukes Lancaster, Theatre Royal Bath) Jeffrey Bernard Is Unwell (The Coach and Horses); Not Talking (Arcola Theatre) - nominated for Best Director OFFIE Awards 2018; A Lie of the Mind (Southwark Playhouse); Speech&Debate (Trafalgar Studios); Insignificance (Langham, New York); The Armour - Winner Best Guest Experience Le Miami Rebel Awards, The Hotel Plays (Langham, London); Hard Feelings (Finborough Theatre); The Hotel Plays (Grange, London). Other directing work includes: The Life (Central School of Speech & Drama); How to Make a Good First Impression- Part 1 (Short Film) - Winner Mofilm Shorts Award Tribecca

Mitchell Reeve for M. Green Productions (Producer)

M. Green Productions is an independent theatre production company dedicated to delivering exceptional productions worldwide. Under the leadership of Producer Mitchell Reeve, M. Green Productions is committed to presenting works that engage, inspire, and captivate a diverse range of audiences. M. Green Productions' past productions have garnered critical acclaim and recognition, including Foxes (Off Broadway, 59E59 Theaters), Steve (Seven Dials Playhouse); Death Drop (Garrick Theatre, UK&Ir Tour and Criterion Theatre); Wonderville: Magic and Illusion Live (The Palace Theatre), Dark Sublime (Trafalgar Studios); San Domino, The Gulf, and Pete ‘n' Keely (Tristan Bates Theatre).M. Green Productions also offer bespoke General Management & Consulting packages for productions and venues across the globe. Read more at: mgreenproductions.co.uk

James Hillier for Defibrillator (Producer) Defibrillator make provocative, thrilling and acclaimed theatre in the UK and USA.

Established in 2011 with the site-specific The Hotel Plays by Tennessee Williams and most recently producing the groundbreaking and awarding winning Foxes by Dexter Flanders. The company continue to push boundaries, creating entertaining and socially important stories. Stories that send an electric pulse to the heart. Read more at defibrillatortheatre.com

Keith Waterhouse - Playwright

Keith Waterhouse was born in 1929 in Leeds, and was a novelist, columnist, playwright and screenwriter.He started out as a reporter with the Yorkshire Evening Post in 1949 and later wrote for Punch, the Daily Mail, and the Daily Mirror. In 2004 he was voted most admired British contemporary columnist by the British Journalism Review. Much of his work was jointly written with his lifelong friend Willis Hall, who died in 2005.His novels include Billy Liar (1959), a book which went on to become a play, film starring Tom Courtenay, musical and television series; The Bucket Shop (1968); Our Song (1988); Bimbo (1990); Good Grief (1997); and Palace Pier (2003). His writing for television includes series of That Was the Week that Was, The Frost Report, Andy Capp and Worzel Gummidge. With Willis Hall, he wrote many books based on the Worzel Gummidge series. In the 1960s and ‘70s particularly, he was a prolific playwright, and his plays include Celebration (1961), England, Our England (1963), Come Laughing Home (1966), Who's Who (1974), Children's Day (1975), and Whoops-a-Daisy (1978). His production, Jeffrey Bernard is Unwell (1991), about the life of the journalist, won the 1990 Evening Standard Award for Comedy of the Year. Keith Waterhouse is also the author of several non-fiction books, among them The Theory and Practice of Lunch (1986) and Waterhouse on Newspaper Style (1989). His two books of autobiography are City Lights: A Street Life (1994) and its sequel, Streets Ahead: Life After City Lights (1995).

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Defibrillator and M. Green Productions

present

Robert Bathurst

in

Jeffrey Bernard is Unwell

By Keith Waterhouse

Directed and adapted by James Hillier

The Coach & Horses

29 Greek Street,

Soho, London

W1D 5DH

4 - 26 February, 2024

Press night:

Monday 5 February at 7pm & 9pm

Performances on Sunday and Monday

at 7pm and 9pm

Midnight lock-in show on 17 February at 11.55pm

Tickets:

Click Here

Running time:

55mins (no interval)

Doors open half an hour before the show for

drinks.

Please note drinks will not be

served during the performance