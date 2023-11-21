Rob Brydon Returns to the UK and Ireland in 2024 With A NIGHT OF SONGS AND LAUGHTER

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Award-winning comedian Rob Brydon and his eight piece band, including Paul Herbert (Musical Director, Arranger and Pianist), are back in the UK & Ireland next year with their widely praised tour, Rob Brydon – A Night of Songs & Laughter.

 

The production took UK critics and audiences by storm in 2022 before playing to sold out venues across Australia and New Zealand in 2023 and is now set to return from Sunday 18 February 2024 at Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, playing through a variety of venues until its final date at Dublin's Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on Tuesday 26 March 2024.

 

A Night of Songs & Laughter features Rob's brilliant stand-up comedy plus songs ranging from Tom Waits to Tom Jones, and Guys and Dolls to Elvis (and almost everything in between), telling Rob's personal musical journey from South Wales to the West End and beyond. Audiences can expect Rob's usual warmth and humour, along with his famed gallery of voices, as he regales them with hilarious tales from his distant and recent past.

Rob Brydon said, "It turns out that touring with a band is the most fun you can have, I can't wait to get back out to some new towns and cities and to revisiting some of the old ones we loved playing on the first leg."

 

Rob Brydon's varied career began with the TV comedy shows Marion and Geoff and Human Remains in 2000, for which he won British Comedy Awards.  Since then, his comedy credits have included A Small Summer Party, The Keith Barret Show, Directors Commentary, Supernova, Cruise Of The Gods, Black Books, I'm Alan Partridge, Little Britain, Live At The Apollo, Rob Brydon's Annually Retentive, QI, The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year, Have I Got News For You, Gavin and Stacey, Rob Brydon's Identity Crisis, Would I Lie To You? and The Trip.

 

He has also appeared in the dramas Oliver Twist, Heroes and Villains: Napoleon, The Way We Live Now, Murder In Mind, Kenneth Tynan: In Praise of Hardcore, Marple and the films 24 Hour Party People, MirrorMask, A c*ckand Bull Story, Swimming with Men, Cinderella, The Huntsman: Winter's War, Blinded By The Light, Holmes and Watson and Barbie.

In 2009, alongside Ruth Jones, Robin Gibb and Sir Tom Jones, Rob reached number one in the UK charts with the single Islands in The Stream, in aid of Comic Relief. He also embarked on an 87-date tour of the UK with his stand-up show, Rob Brydon Live which included a three-week run in London's West End.  Rob subsequently enjoyed a sold-out tour, Town to Town, with Lee Mack and David Mitchell, before completing another sold-out solo tour in 2020.

More recently, Rob performed in the one-off concert, Old Friends, at The Sondheim Theatre in May 2022 which celebrated the life of the legendary composer Stephen Sondheim and raised funds for the Stephen Sondheim Foundation, which generates new musical theatre talent for the future.

Tour Dates

Sunday 18 February                            Edinburgh, Festival Theatre

Monday 19 February                          Aberdeen, Music Hall  

Tuesday 20 February                          Perth, Concert Hall 

Friday 23 February                              Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Hall

Sunday 25 February                            Plymouth, Theatre Royal

Monday 26 February                          Bath, Forum

Tuesday 27 February                          Llandudno, Venue Cymru

Fri 1 and Sat 2 March                          Kingston, Rose Theatre

Sunday 3 March                                  Chichester, Festival Theatre

Tuesday 5 March                                Norwich, Theatre Royal

Thursday 7 March                               Gateshead, The Glasshouse 

Sunday 10 March                                Southampton, Mayflower

Monday 11 March                              Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

Wednesday 13 March                        Wolverhampton, Grand

Friday 15 March                                  Oxford, New Theatre

Sunday 17 March                                Swansea, Arena

Monday 18 March                              Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Wednesday 20 March                        Canterbury, Marlow  

Sunday 24 March                                Leicester, Curve  

Tuesday 26 March                              Dublin, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre


