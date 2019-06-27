Rita Simons To Join The Cast of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

According to The Daily Mail, BBC Eastenders star Rita Simons will be stepping into the role of Miss Hedge in the West End musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie, succeeding current star Faye Tozer.

Simons will begin performances on August 5 and continue through November 16, 2019.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn't quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. With catchy songs by lead singer- songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike. Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Music by Dan Gillespie Sells Book and Lyrics by Tom MacRae From an idea by Jonathan Butterell Directed by Jonathan Butterell Design by Anna Fleischle Choreography by Kate Prince Lighting design by Lucy Carter Sound design by Paul Groothuis Casting by Will Burton Musical Supervisor Theo Jamieson Musical Director Richard Weeden Video Design Luke Halls.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You