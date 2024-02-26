Rialto Chatter: Will NEWSIES Return to the Stage in 2025?

Will Newsies return to the stage next year?

Director and choreographer Matt Cole, who was at the helm of the 2022 UK premiere of Newsies at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, teased the show's potential return to the stage.

In an interview with WhatsOnStage, Cole shared, "I’m not allowed to say but fingers crossed for something next year."

Based on a true story, the original production of Newsies, featuring music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Harvey Fierstein, opened on Broadway in 2012 and was slated to play only 100 performances but went on to play over 1,000 performances. The production went on to win two Tony Awards, including Best Original Score.

Newsies is set in New York City at the turn of the 20th century. It's the tale of a ragged band of teenage newspaper sellers, who dream of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. After newspaper magnate Joseph Pulitzer hikes up the prices for his papers charged to the newsies, Jack Kelly rallies his fellow newsies in an attempt to protest the change, falling in love with young reporter Katherine along the way. These young newsies from across the city come together and rise up against the exploitation of wealthy publishing tycoons and fight for justice using the only power they have - solidarity.

See what the critics had to say about the show's UK premiere HERE!

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan