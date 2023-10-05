Rhashan Stone Revealed as Headlong's Writer in Residence for 2023/24

Award-winning theatre company Headlong has announced Rhashan Stone as Writer in Residence for 2023/4.

Rhashan has worked extensively as an actor in theatre, film and television with numerous credits including both comedy and drama for BBC, Channel 4, ITV, SKY, HBO and Netflix. He was awarded the Best Breakthrough Writer/Director at the CDN Awards for City Hall; a screenplay - for SKY as part of their Playhouse Presents season. His current commissions include The Several Lives Of Solomon Pride, an original drama for the BBC and an adaptation of Beryl Gilroy’s autobiography Black Teacher, for Netflix. As an actor he most recently appeared in Tambo and Bones at Stratford East, and was part of Headlong's Unprecedented short films in 2020.

The Writer in Residence programme provides a leading writer with the opportunity to be an integral part of the Headlong company, working closely with the Literary, Artistic and Producing teams to develop a new play for Headlong which will become a full length commission. The opportunity, alongside Headlong’s Designer in Residence programme, is a new way of commissioning and working with freelance artists, bringing them into the heart of the company and its work on a longer term basis.

Headlong’s Artist in Residence programme provides an innovative theatre practitioner with the opportunity to be an integral part of the organisation, working closely with the Artistic, Community and Producing teams to develop bold new work and influence the running of the company. This is an ongoing experiment in finding new ways to explore commissioning and programming.

For writers, this role comes with a full length commission, as well as a Writer’s Room, and an invitation to be part of Headlong’s artistic programming, team and Justice meetings. By bringing freelance artists into the heart of the organisation over a substantial period of time Headlong hopes to provide bespoke support for freelancers, where braver ideas can be cooked up, as well as develop new ways of working organisationally that are directly influenced by artists.

Rhashan Stone said: “I am thrilled to be working with one of my favourite theatre companies. The team at Headlong always manage to deliver something special. I’ve always been drawn to bold, provocative, ambitious work. This is an amazing opportunity and I can’t wait to collaborate with Holly, Frank and the rest of the team.”



Frank Peschier, Literary Manager at Headong added: “The whole Headlong team are delighted to be working with Rhashan. It is an absolute privilege to have such a brilliant writer, not only under commission, but helping us shape our creative vision and programme. On a personal note, I am so excited to work alongside Rhashan and Holly to explore ideas and ultimately develop a new work.”

Previous Writers in Residence at Headlong include Amanda Wilkin, writer of Shedding a Skin at Soho Theatre which was shortlisted as a finalist for the 2022 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, and Charlie Jospehine, writer of I, Joan at The Globe and Cowbois at The RSC.

The Writer in Residence programme continues Headlong’s ongoing commitment to nurturing new work and providing a development platform for artists.

Moi Tran is Headlong’s inaugural Artist/Designer in Residence, working on recent Headlong productions including Henry V, A View From The Bridge and A Play For The Living in a Time of Extinction. Born in Vietnam, Moi Tran is a multi-disciplinary artist, designer and educator; her art practice explores the intersection between contemporary art and live performance through theatre, text, sound, installation, and video.

Headlong is currently presenting three productions across the UK. A new production of A View From the Bridge (a Headlong, Chichester Festival Theatre, Octagon Theatre Bolton and Rose Theatre co-production) opened at the Octagon Theatre Bolton in September, before touring to Chichester Festival Theatre from 6 October and the Rose Theatre from 31 October. Headlong’s groundbreaking experiment into sustainable theatre making, A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction has played six cities including a run at London’s Barbican. Headlong is also co-presenting Kimber Lee’s untitled f*ck m*ss s**gon play (a Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester International Festival, the Young Vic and Headlong co-production) at the Young Vic from 18 September following a run at the Royal Exchange Theatre as part of Manchester International Festival 2023.

For more information on Headlong visit headlong.co.uk.