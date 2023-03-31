Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: YOU BURY ME, Orange Tree Theatre

A vibrant ensemble cast shine in a play with too many strands

Mar. 31, 2023  
Review: YOU BURY ME, Orange Tree Theatre

Review: YOU BURY ME, Orange Tree Theatre Whatever happened to the Arab Spring? Back in 2011, there seemed so much hope at a new future for some of the Arab world. As with so many optimistic uprisings, it was followed by crushed dreams and often despair. Egypt suffered from this and now lives under a military regime more oppressive than ever before.

In Ahlam's play You Bury Me, we meet a group of six Millenials living Cairo in 2015, in the shadow of evaporating hope for change. Frustrated blogger Osman risks his life by being outspoken against the regime and his friend Rafik dices with danger by using Grindr for his sexual pick-ups. Osman's sister Maya is sexually adventurous and occasionally reckless. Her friend Lina is conservative, but also in love with Maya. Then there's Coptic Christian Osman in a covert relationship with Alia, who is Muslim.

In many ways, these young people live as young people often do: they smoke spliffs, gossip, fall in love and argue with their parents. But their lives are shaped by the city in which they live, or more accurately, the social conservatism of their city and the reality that any one of them could become one of the 'disappeared' at any time. Familiar youthful pursuits such as pre-marital sex and outspoken political views becomes darkly dangerous. It's a powerful juxtaposition.

The cast is earnest, vibrant and compelling in the characters. Moe Bar-El is very convincing in his clumsy sexual fumblings as Tamar, in a performance very reminiscent of Jason Biggs in the film American Pie. His secret sweetheart Alia is played with youthful innocence by Hanna Khogali. As a pair, their sweet naivety is warm and persuasive.

Yasemin Özdemir brings party girl-energy to her confident Maya, juxtaposed nicely with best friend, Eleanor Nawal's shy, unsure Lina, as they push the boundaries of gender politics.

Tarrick Benham's Osman is slightly too overwrought as tortured activist who can't let go of the hope of change. His friend gay Rafiq is played by a likable Nezar Alderazi, who plays Russian Roulette every time he opens a dating app on his Blackberry.

Katie Posner directs with pace, although some of the sections with ensemble narration feel a bit clunky. The main issue is that, despite the bright energy of the cast, the structure of the play is too rambling and lacks focus. Ahlam tries to fit so much in that none of the strands feel satisfactorily explored: Cairo and its politics are never given the focus they deserve as a reference point. If the three stories had tied together or even crossed over that might have been more persuasive, but overall there is a missed opportunity to get to the heart of any one of the stories.

Sara Perks' stark set uses blocks and staircases on casters, moved deftly around by the cast to portray the different scenes. Three onimous blocks of concrete hang from the ceiling, but add little to the proceedings.

'You bury me' (Ya'aburnee) is a frequently used Arabic phrase meaning you wish that a loved one outlives you because you cannot live without them. There are some great ideas and lots of potential here, but development and refinement are needed before we feel so strongly about this play.

You Bury Me is at Orange Tree Theatre until 22 April

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith




