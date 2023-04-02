Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: WHEN WE DIE, Jermyn Street Theatre

Review: WHEN WE DIE, Jermyn Street Theatre

Alexandra Donnachie introspective one-woman exploration of trauma returns after an interrupted run at the 2020 VAULT festival.

Apr. 02, 2023  

Review: WHEN WE DIE, Jermyn Street Theatre Rachel loves her job as an embalmer. Usually, she wishes she could bring people back for the sake of their families - but not him. When her boss calls her in on her day off, the man who ruined her life a year before is lying on the slab.

He died suddenly, falling off a ladder while he was trying to retrieve his children's ball from the roof. As she prepares him for the arrival of his wife, whom she met once at her brother's birthday party, she confides in the audience, swearing she will tell Sinéad what he did to her.

After having her run at VAULT Festival rudely interrupted by the pandemic three years ago, Alexandra Donnachie is currently touring her self-penned one-woman show When We Died. It's the touching confessional of a woman who normalises death and finally finds the solace she needs to move on. Directed by Andy Routledge, the piece is permeated by a quiet heartbreak that unfolds on a white clinical set.

A soft rhythmic tune composed by Curtis Arnold-Harmer accompanies Rachel's description of the embalming process. It's a surprisingly physical procedure, and Donnachie mimics the steps on herself. The explanations of what it takes to close a dead person's mouth and eyes are choreographed with intense vigour by Christina Fulcher. She adds an expressive, eloquent movement direction that drives life in the monologue.

Subtle humour lightens up the story, but Donnachie's cheery delivery plunges into deep silence when her character gets lost in the pain of her memories. The recollection of the night Adam raped her is broken off by the preserving process - or the opposite. She recognises the sense of danger he instilled in her, choking on the thought. It has a jarring, noticeable effect on her bearing.

Donnachie's performance is captivating in a sorrowful way. Her writing is equally vibrant with empathy - which she shows to herself as well as others. As Rachel learns how to heal, she unravels the complexities of coming to terms with one's trauma. Her desire to confront her rapist's wife, almost as if she was an accomplice of sorts, dwindles instantly becoming pure compassion. Ultimately, she realises that she needed to face her own self and own her own narrative to be able to take the first step towards recovery.

While the subject matter is certainly delicate, the writer and performer succeeds in exploring it with poetic candidness. She earns the audience's trust at once with a sophisticated familiarity and a grounded approach. It's a sensitive, introspective production that dissects trauma with emotional intelligence and self-awareness.

When We Died is on tour until 4 April.

Photo credit: Ali Wright




Review: FOR BLACK BOYS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE WHEN THE HUE GETS TOO HEAVY, Apollo The Photo
Review: FOR BLACK BOYS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE WHEN THE HUE GETS TOO HEAVY, Apollo Theatre
A necessary play that is as entertaining as it is moving
BAT OUT OF HELL Halted By Disruptive Audience Member Photo
BAT OUT OF HELL Halted By Disruptive Audience Member
According to The Guardian, the West End production of Bat Out of Hell was halted during the Thursday, March 30th evening performance by a disruptive audience member.
Review: SUGAR COAT, Southwark Playhouse Photo
Review: SUGAR COAT, Southwark Playhouse
Sugar Coat is a piece of gig theatre, telling a story of growing up, trauma, and sex through pop punk music. A kind of rock concert meets musical, it’s performed by an all female and non-binary band, playing and singing live for the duration of the show. From the very beginning, this doesn’t feel like a traditional theatre experience: the audience are whooping and clapping along, and it’s clear that everyone both onstage and off is having a great time. 
Review: PUSSYCAT IN MEMORY OF DARKNESS, Finborough Theatre Photo
Review: PUSSYCAT IN MEMORY OF DARKNESS, Finborough Theatre
A jagged knife of a play that could cut deeper. Chronicling Russia's first annexation of Crimea, Pussycat in Memory of Darkness is wielded like a jagged blade goring its victim in a furious trance of savagery. Its prophetic vision of violence as relentless as it is terrifying to watch.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina

... (read more about this author)

Review: BERLUSCONI - A NEW MUSICAL, Southwark Playhouse ElephantReview: BERLUSCONI - A NEW MUSICAL, Southwark Playhouse Elephant
March 30, 2023

Silvio Berlusconi. Il Cavaliere, the knight. Entrepreneur, television mogul, right-wing leader. Famous for his scandals, fraudulent deals, chummy attitudes with despots and other questionable figures. Cruise ship singer. Laughing stock and controversial political powerhouse. Does he deserve a musical that glamorises his exploits and explains his side of history even though we’ve heard nothing but? He doesn’t, but you can leave it to the English to try and fail to spin a tale of power misuse and faded grandeur into a feminist elegy. The award-winning producing team behind Fleabag want to paint the Italian tycoon from the eyes of the women he abused. Written by Ricky Simmonds and Simon Vaughan from an original idea by Alan Hayling, it’s unnecessary and so lacking in politics that you come out of it having learnt very little about the protagonist except that he gets away with it.
Review: GONE TOO FAR!, Theatre Royal Stratford EastReview: GONE TOO FAR!, Theatre Royal Stratford East
March 29, 2023

Set on a housing estate in South London, the piece sees two brothers being sent out to the shops by their mother. Yemi was born and raised in England while Ikudayisi has just moved from Nigeria. The cultural clash is striking and, while the text has been slightly modernised with coups like the addition of face masks, 15 years are a long time and the racial discourse has somewhat become more sophisticated since then.
Review: MARJORIE PRIME, Menier Chocolate FactoryReview: MARJORIE PRIME, Menier Chocolate Factory
March 26, 2023

Jordan Harrison’s 2015 Pulitzer Prize finalist is a reflection on mortality that doesn’t dare to go into the depths of the matter. It ends up being rather stagnant philosophically and anthropologically, but Dominic Dromgoole’s latest production is a delicate take. Running at 85 minutes on paper but around 70 in reality, the piece’s greatly sophisticated performances and sleek look save it from its redundant nature.
Review: WASTED, Lyric HammersmithReview: WASTED, Lyric Hammersmith
March 25, 2023

Running at around 50 minutes, it’s snappy and positively Gen-Z in pace and subject. Fernandes crafts a script that wanders from deliciously colloquial to slightly expository, but remains solid throughout.
Review: CONTEMPT, VAULT FestivalReview: CONTEMPT, VAULT Festival
March 19, 2023

While the writing is gripping and Gabrielle Nellis-Pain’s performance is excellent, there’s something missing. Catherine’s colleagues are ancient ghosts through the hallowed corridors as she puts on a sleazy, raspy voice to portray them against her well-spoken main character.
share