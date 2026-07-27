Review: THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS, Theatre On Kew

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Celebrating the fortieth anniversary of Glenn Elston’s acclaimed adaptation of The Wind in the Willows, the Australian Shakespeare Company once again demonstrates why it has become synonymous with imaginative outdoor family theatre. Directed by Otis Elston, this delightful production transforms the stunning surroundings of Kew Gardens into Kenneth Grahame’s idyllic riverside world, delivering an interactive adventure which charms audiences of every generation.



The production begins with two of the most memorable entrances imaginable. Against the spectacular backdrop of the lake and gardens, two characters make their arrival by boat, immediately creating a sense of wonder, which perfectly complements the natural setting. Audiences are quickly introduced to an endearing collection of characters including Ratty, Mole, Mr Badger, Otter, Weasel, the fabulous Chief Rabbit and, later, the mischievous Toad. Mole is portrayed as shy, sweet and understandably anxious about venturing beyond familiar surroundings, making her gradual embrace of adventure all the more rewarding as her friends encourage her towards a visit to Toad Hall.



Music is woven seamlessly throughout the production, with a multi talented cast demonstrating impressive musicianship alongside their acting. One particularly enjoyable sequence sees Rabbit and Weasel engaging in playful banter before joining together for an entertaining guitar performance, which delights both children and adults. The cast’s vocal ability and musical versatility add another layer of enjoyment to an already engaging production.

Photo credit: The Australian Shakespeare Company

Audience participation lies at the heart of the experience and is handled with genuine warmth. Chief Rabbit is an instant favourite, inviting younger audience members to waggle their ears, wiggle their noses and chant the magical words “Whispering Willows” as they become honorary rabbits. The gentle humour continues with amusing reminders to avoid leaving droppings along the way, while children eagerly embrace every opportunity to become part of the unfolding story.



Another memorable moment comes with the warnings about venturing into the Wild Wood, where an energetic chorus line sequence delivers an unexpected touch of theatrical glamour with unmistakable showgirl influences. The choreography is lively and imaginative, complementing the playful tone without ever overwhelming the storytelling.



One of the Australian Shakespeare Company’s greatest strengths is once again its understanding of young audiences. Halfway through the performance, spectators are invited to leave the original playing area and enjoy a short walk to Toad Hall, where the remainder of the adventure unfolds. Rather than interrupting the narrative, this relocation cleverly refreshes the audience’s attention and maintains the engagement of younger children. It is an inventive theatrical device which has become something of a hallmark for the company and proves just as effective here.

Photo credit: The Australian Shakespeare Company

The second location provides an even stronger conclusion with the arrival of Toad, who steals every scene from his first appearance. Playful, cheeky and deliciously devious, his latest obsession with motor vehicles quickly leads to reckless driving, an encounter with a policeman and the prospect of imprisonment. Meanwhile, the remaining characters battle Weasel’s schemes to seize control of Toad Hall, creating plenty of comic opportunities.



The production once again invites children to become active participants, this time sending them on another adventure which allows them to stretch their legs while Rabbit and Weasel entertain the adults with a brilliantly funny musical number. It is another inspired piece of audience engagement, which ensures every generation feels included throughout the performance.



Otis Elston’s direction keeps the action moving at an energetic pace whilst never losing sight of the gentle heart of Grahame’s classic tale. Glenn Elston’s adaptation preserves the warmth, friendship and humour of the original story, whilst embracing the interactive possibilities of outdoor theatre. The cast remain wholeheartedly committed throughout, delivering performances full of infectious enthusiasm, boundless energy and genuine joy.



This is family theatre at its finest. Rich in imagination, filled with laughter, music and inventive audience participation, The Wind in the Willows offers an enchanting outdoor experience which entertains children and adults in equal measure. With its memorable performances, beautiful setting and inventive staging, this anniversary production is a joyful celebration of a timeless classic which continues to delight forty years on.

The Wind in the Willows runs until 23 August 2026 at Theatre On Kew, The Lake, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

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