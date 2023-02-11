Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE WHOREING TWENTIES at VAULT Festival

Hilarious and relatable at times but fails to tie its different scenes together

"We're both in our twenties, it's the twenties, and we're both whores"

As someone named Kat who is in her twenties and living in the 2020s, I thought it would be interesting to review Kat and Kat Comedy's The Whoreing Twenties. The show is an interesting mix of pre-recorded video and live comedy presented by two women, both named Kat, who "really want to give back to the community" by giving advice about sex and life in your twenties.

The first section of the show is a PowerPoint presentation on "How to Be A Hoe," in which Kat and Kat go through the five steps they've come up with after years of experience in order to become a hoe. This part included a hilarious bit about dating apps and what types of guys (referred to as "dickheads" to avoid, ranging from the man who has a bunch of photos of him vaping to the one who never shuts up about his trips around the world. I found myself both laughing and cringing at the same time, especially when talking about the infinite number of British boys with names like "James" and "Harry."

There was also a shorter section dedicated to the men in the audience on what type of women ("chickheads") to swipe left on, including the "Live, Laugh, Love" girl and the Cat Lady. There is also an amusing presentation-within-a-presentation on how to tell your partner what you want from a sexual encounter.

Another one of the main segments of the show was based on their podcast, "Reading Our DMs with Kat & Kat," in which they read out actual DMs they have received from men on social media. Some standout DMs included bits like "gangbang addiction is no joke" and a man who, upon his death, wanted one of the Kats to cremate him and put him in a dildo. To quote Kat, "Never put your dearly departed in a dildo. They deserve better than that." This quickly became horrifying once it became apparent that these were all DMs that the two actually had received.

One moment that showed the fantastic chemistry between the two Kats and the potential of their comedy was a dramatic poetry reading of "Fuckboi Poetry" (artists unknown), in which the two act out common things for "fuckbois" to say, ranging from sexting to anger at being ghosted. The choreography was simple yet funny, the lyrics poked fun at spoken word poetry while still being amusing by themselves, and both Kats worked well together.

There is a final section in which one of the Kats receives a phone call from her 30s, which sounds like a villain from a horror movie, with spooky noises and screams in the background. A few moments were funny, including a debate over mortgages versus having a child, but the scene failed to connect with the rest of the show and was a strange place for it to end.

Ultimately, The Whoreing Twenties is hilarious and relatable at times but fails to tie its different scenes together. The ending leaves you wanting more of a conclusion. I would love to see Kat and Kat work on the show and try to bring everything together with a solid ending, making it cohesive while still keeping it fun.

The Whoreing Twenties ran at the VAULT Festival on 10 and 11 February in the Crescent at The Vaults

Photo Credit: VAULT Festival




