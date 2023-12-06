Review: THE TIME MACHINE, Park Theatre

Ever wondered where the idea of time travel comes from? It was 1988 when H. G. Wells wrote the foundations for a later novella in the shape of another short story called The Chronic Argonauts. Thus, the concept of being able to move across the ages was born. Wells then developed this initial notion into The Time Machine, a piece of speculative fiction that explores class inequality and human evolution. It’s definitely not a comedy, but Original Theatre decided to spin it around to make a funny show out of it. “(Very) loosely adapted from the novel” they say, and they're not wrong. It's a real hoot.

Amy Revelle and Michael Dylan in The Time Machine

From funky explanations of the correlated paradoxes to the relentlessly amusing clash of personalities, the trio takes on the accidental discovery of real time travel. Dave, Wells’ great-great-great-grandson finds unrefutable evidence that his ancestor, H. G. Wells, hopped through time. Things happen, weird turns are taken, and a lot of laughter is generated. It’s unpretentious, easy-flowing humour - an excellent alternative to the pantos that are currently populating London stages (mind you, this won’t spare you from audience interaction, but it’s at least semi-voluntary and no one is going to pick on you here).

Michael Dylan, Dave Hearn, and Amy Revelle share the comic timing of long-time friends. They're delightful to watch. Their strategically precise physical languages and a penchant for a quick, perfectly calibrated comeback make Steven Canny and John Nicholson’s play a good-natured, lighthearted comedy. There are a few lulls in the first act, but these are fortunately outnumbered by energetically random bits that will have the crowd howling. Director Orla O’Loughlin manages the tone with ease, distributing the gags well and moving her actors smoothly. The stage - a cheap, pixelated fake jade temple of sorts with a terrible picture of a clock at the front designed by Fred Meller - hides a few surprises, but it’s mostly built out of pragmatic choices.

Dave Hearn in The Time Machine

The influence of Mischief Theatre is evident even if you didn't know that Hearn co-founded the company. A playful vibe exudes out of every pore of this side-splitting and unpredictable production in the form of innocuous fun. It’s a safe choice for the Christmas period and will appease all members of older families.

The Time Machine runs at the Park Theatre until 30 December.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan