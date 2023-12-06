Review: THE TIME MACHINE, Park Theatre

Original Theatre gives H. G. Wells' novella a comedic spin this Christmas.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 2 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!
Photos: First Look at the National Theatre's THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA Photo 4 Photos: First Look at the National Theatre's THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA

Review: THE TIME MACHINE, Park Theatre

Review: THE TIME MACHINE, Park Theatre Ever wondered where the idea of time travel comes from? It was 1988 when H. G. Wells wrote the foundations for a later novella in the shape of another short story called The Chronic Argonauts. Thus, the concept of being able to move across the ages was born. Wells then developed this initial notion into The Time Machine, a piece of speculative fiction that explores class inequality and human evolution. It’s definitely not a comedy, but Original Theatre decided to spin it around to make a funny show out of it. “(Very) loosely adapted from the novel” they say, and they're not wrong. It's a real hoot. 

Review: THE TIME MACHINE, Park Theatre
Amy Revelle and Michael Dylan in The Time Machine

From funky explanations of the correlated paradoxes to the relentlessly amusing clash of personalities, the trio takes on the accidental discovery of real time travel. Dave, Wells’ great-great-great-grandson finds unrefutable evidence that his ancestor, H. G. Wells, hopped through time. Things happen, weird turns are taken, and a lot of laughter is generated. It’s unpretentious, easy-flowing humour - an excellent alternative to the pantos that are currently populating London stages (mind you, this won’t spare you from audience interaction, but it’s at least semi-voluntary and no one is going to pick on you here). 

Michael Dylan, Dave Hearn, and Amy Revelle share the comic timing of long-time friends. They're delightful to watch. Their strategically precise physical languages and a penchant for a quick, perfectly calibrated comeback make Steven Canny and John Nicholson’s play a good-natured, lighthearted comedy. There are a few lulls in the first act, but these are fortunately outnumbered by energetically random bits that will have the crowd howling. Director Orla O’Loughlin manages the tone with ease, distributing the gags well and moving her actors smoothly. The stage - a cheap, pixelated fake jade temple of sorts with a terrible picture of a clock at the front designed by Fred Meller - hides a few surprises, but it’s mostly built out of pragmatic choices.

Review: THE TIME MACHINE, Park Theatre
Dave Hearn in The Time Machine

The influence of Mischief Theatre is evident even if you didn't know that Hearn co-founded the company. A playful vibe exudes out of every pore of this side-splitting and unpredictable production in the form of innocuous fun. It’s a safe choice for the Christmas period and will appease all members of older families.

The Time Machine runs at the Park Theatre until 30 December.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Nearly 70% of Theatregoers Have Encountered Disruption in 2023 Photo
Nearly 70% of Theatregoers Have Encountered Disruption in 2023

Nearly 70% of theatregoers have been disturbed at the theatre in 2023, according to a survey of 3000 theatregoers by Ticketmaster.

2
Bush Theatres RED PITCH Transfers to @sohoplace in 2024 Photo
Bush Theatre's RED PITCH Transfers to @sohoplace in 2024

The Bush Theatre's multi-Award winning play Red Pitch written by Tyrell Williams transfers to @sohoplace theatre, the West End's newest venue.

3
Full Cast Revealed for RSCs A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM Photo
Full Cast Revealed for RSC's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced casting for its forthcoming production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream which runs in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon between Tuesday 30 January and Saturday 30 March 2024.  

4
Full Cast Announced for JUST FOR ONE DAY at The Old Vic Photo
Full Cast Announced for JUST FOR ONE DAY at The Old Vic

The Old Vic has announced further casting for the upcoming musical Just For One Day, written by John O’Farrell (Mrs Doubtfire, Something Rotten) and directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, The Little Big Things). 

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... Cindy Marcolina">(read more about this author)

Review: PACIFIC OVERTURES, Menier Chocolate FactoryReview: PACIFIC OVERTURES, Menier Chocolate Factory
Review: SONGS FROM THE SHOWS WITH CLARE TEAL AND THE BBC SINGERS, Milton Court Concert HallReview: SONGS FROM THE SHOWS WITH CLARE TEAL AND THE BBC SINGERS, Milton Court Concert Hall
Book Review: SHAKESPEARE'S HOUSE: A WINDOW ONTO HIS LIFE AND LEGACY by Richard SchochBook Review: SHAKESPEARE'S HOUSE: A WINDOW ONTO HIS LIFE AND LEGACY by Richard Schoch
Review: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK), Kiln TheatreReview: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK), Kiln Theatre

Videos

First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED

Recommended For You