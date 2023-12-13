Review: THE SECRET GARDEN, Tabard Theatre

Some may be more familiar with the late Lucy Simon's musical adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett's classic The Secret Garden, or the numerous television and film adaptations that have enchanted children for decades. For this festive season, the team behind Tabard Theatre's production of Five Children and It have brought out their own take that will delight and captivate audiences of all ages.

10 year-old orphan Mary Lennox moves to her Uncle Archibald’s country manor in Yorkshire from India. Scared and lonely, she finds comfort with the local wildlife and discovers the key to a long lost garden. Tending to the garden with local boy Dickon, Mary discovers how the magic of nature brings people together.

Adapting a novel beloved by generations of children is no easy task, but director Simon Reilly has delivered a simplified but no less charming take. While dialogue is occasionally exposition heavy to make up for the shorter running-time, what Haddington’s script captures is the magic of childhood innocence and the healing power of nature that will enchant both the children and adults. Filled with humour and messages of love and togetherness that don’t talk down to the audience, they make for an emotionally impactful ending that left this reviewer smiling ear-to-ear.

Daisy Rae as Mary

The Tabard's intimate staging would make it impossible to capture Misselthwaite Manor's grandeur (with over 100 rooms as housekeeper Martha points out), but Hazel Owen’s simplified set design carries wondrous secrets of its own like the titular garden. Trellises covered in roses swiftly turn into grey walls and platforms hide compartments. A panel at the back of the stage cleverly hides the entrance to the garden, leaving the audience in the same wonder Mary discovers it for the first time. Gradually the garden's beauty emerges as its greenery and statues appear little by little.

Complementing the set is Nick Gilbert's haunting yet naturalistic sound design and Nat Green's colourful yet evocative lighting during Mary's nightmares of India and fantasy childplay.

What’s sure to enchant the whole family is Hazel Owen and Josh Armitage’s imaginative puppetry. Manned by the ensemble, their ability to bring personality to animals including a robin, fox and lamb in the smallest gestures.

Sam McHale and Daisy Rae as Colin and Mary with animal puppets created

by Hazel Owen

Just as wonderful as the storytelling is the stellar cast. Daisy Rae captures child-like curiosity and resilience to Mary Lennox as she grows from spoilt brat to inquisitive girl, making her fascination in something as simple as a skipping rope hilarious. Jordan Rising brings Yorkshire charm to local boy Dickon, and while first appearing in act two, Sam McHale as Archibald’s son Colin brings nuance going from petulant brattiness to believing anything's possible as he grieves his mother's loss. Doubling as groundskeeper Ben Weatherstaff and Archibald Craven, Richard Lounds manages to make both characters feel distinct, with the latter adding emotional impact as Colin’s distant well-meaning father.

A delight for both children and adults this festive season, The Secret Garden carries the magical spirit of Burnett's novel while staying true to its emotional core. With imaginative visuals and a talented cast who bring classic characters to life, this is ideal viewing for the whole family.

The Secret Garden is at the Tabard Theatre until 31 December

Photo Credits: Charles Flint