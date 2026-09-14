Review: THE MCRAE/VASSILEV PROJECT, Royal Ballet and Opera

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The Royal Ballet 26/27 season kicked off in the Linbury Theatre with a vehicle for Steven McRae.

McRae joined the Royal Ballet in 2004 and became a Principal five years later. He danced everything with technical wizardry and panache. His later career has been punctuated with (serious) injury…but McRae has never shown any signs of being beaten by this. His mantra can be summed up in a hash tag he has adopted as his own #anythingispossible

He brings an interesting idea to the Linbury in the form of The McRae / Vassilev Project. It's an evening of two halves and also features Sarah Lamb and musician Pamela Tan Nicholson.

McRae featured in a documentary Resilient Man (2024), which I haven't seen, that chronicles his life to date, injuries and all. The first part of The McRae / Vassilev Project is a similar set-up. We find ourselves in a Docudrama where both McRae and Vassilev (Vasko Vassilev; child prodigy and Concert Master at the Royal Ballet and Opera since 1993) take us through their upbringings and artistic trials and tribulations. It's of course interesting, including historical footage, but lacks performance gravitas overall. Neither are natural actors…so the execution of the content feels woody at times and lacks flow.

Lamb and Nicholson also feature. Nicholson whipping up a storm on the grand piano, Lamb bringing clarity and elegance to the acceptable but unremarkable choreography by Loughlan Prior.

The second half is a show within the show. Paganini is the focus, and we see four versions of the Maestro. Pianist, violinist, tap virtuoso and ballerina. Hardcore McRae fans will love it, and although I respect him I struggled. Extended tap solos in an emboldened wig are full of skill but feel a bit samey in the moment. Vassilev played Mosè Fantasy on just one string, which left the mind boggled.

Overall it's an original production - directed by Natalie Abrahami - that deserves recognition. But the whole still needs to find weight, flow and more inspiring content choreographically speaking. Dance is a complicated career, and McRae continues to experience a roller coaster of a ride. His tenacity is legendary and we all look forward to his next full-length role on the mainstage at the Royal Ballet and Opera.

The McRae / Vassilev Project continues at the Linbury Theatre, Royal Ballet and Opera until September 19

Image credit: ©2026 Max Miechowski

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