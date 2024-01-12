Review: THE GOOD JOHN PROCTOR, Jermyn Street Theatre

The production premieres in London after a successful run in New York.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January Photo 2 CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Photo 3 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 4 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April

Review: THE GOOD JOHN PROCTOR, Jermyn Street Theatre

Review: THE GOOD JOHN PROCTOR, Jermyn Street Theatre Arthur Miller’s The Crucible is easily still one of the most relevant plays in modern history. A story of mass hysteria and the dangers of extremism, it fictionalises the Salem witch trials with an eye to the abuse of power. American actress and playwright Talene Monahon explores the events that led up to Miller’s dramatisation, following the real stories of the young girls who were tried for witchcraft.

Betty Parris and Abigail Williams’ lives are ruled by suspicion and spiritual insulation, where even playing is considered a sin. Everything changes when the latter starts working on John Proctor’s farm. Part of Jermyn Street Theatre’s Footprints Festival, The Good John Proctor bookends The Crucible, taking its themes and viewing them through the lenses of a broken childhood. Regrettably, it’s underwhelming, muddled, and way too long for what it is.

Three quarters of its running time are simply 17th century girly chit-chat with a casual sprinkle of Salem’s ideology, while the last quarter addresses the aftermath of the trials with the few allegedly now older characters tackling the subject head-on. It’s quite an odd play with too many linguistic choices that are probably supposed to be quirky, but fall flat. Words like buttface coexist with the heavy use of more serious terms and adjectives that stick out like a sore thumb.

The result is inconsistent, lacking in cohesiveness and coming off with a rather shallow exploration of its core elements. Anna Ryder’s direction spikes the steady lull of the text with a few moments of active action towards the second half, but is visually unchallenging and fairly plain. The scene changes are punctuated by a swift shift in lighting and those trendy breaths we’ve started seeing often in the past year or so.

Natalie Johnson’s set is minimal, with a few wooden crates and the most uncomfortable-looking bed on a London stage currently. A two-dimensional backdrop envelopes the narrative with the frames of rural buildings standing like skeletons against a midnight blue background: it does the job but doesn’t add much to the atmosphere (or lack thereof) of the show.

Ultimately, it feels like the vision as a whole is restrained by major forces. On one side we have the desire to be cool and different that’s coming from the writing, on the other, the production is held back by its ambiguous objective. We sit and wait for a revelation, but Monahon doesn’t really make any points except that the characters are growing up in a world of obedience and punishment, battling hard to find an inch of independence and freedom. Abigail (Anna Fordham in an eclectic performance) goes from being the main antagonist of Miller’s take to becoming an endearing and troubled kid who was groomed and abused.

Her cousin Betty is an endearing, childish presence as portrayed by Sabrina Wu, suspicious of the wide-eyed and relentlessly weird Mary Warren (Lydia Larson) and cold to Mercy. As the latter, Amber Sylvia Edwards is the main perpetrator of the linguistic quirks of the piece. Foul-mouthed and extremely modern, the reformed malicious gossip calms down for the final scene to admit guilt while a few ghosts from their past watch on.

In theory, it’s great to see a feminist spin added to a classic of the American canon, but The Good John Proctor doesn’t exactly scratch the itch. It relies on its audiences to know its “sequel” well and doesn’t spin a satisfying investigation of the events that led up to it. It’s obscure in its raison d'être and baffling on too many levels.

The Good John Proctor runs at the Jermyn Street Theatre until 27 January.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
VIDEO: Gloria Onitiri Performs Our Lady Of The Underground From HADESTOWN in the West End Photo
VIDEO: Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End

The upcoming West End production of Hadestown has released a video of Gloria Onitiri performing 'Our Lady Of The Underground'! Gloria will be playing the role of Persephone when Hadestown begins performances in London on 10 February at the Lyric Theatre. 

2
VIDEO: Anaïs Mitchell Sings Flowers at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event Photo
VIDEO: Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event

An all new video has been released of Anaïs Mitchell singing 'Flowers' at the Hadestown West End launch event. Check out the video here!

3
Interview: Mark Down and Ben Keaton Of Blind Summit on THE SEX LIVES OF PUPPETS Photo
Interview: Mark Down and Ben Keaton Of Blind Summit on THE SEX LIVES OF PUPPETS

Flipping the script on the notion that puppet shows are for children, Blind Summit's latest show The Sex Lives Of Puppets is a thought-provoking portrayal of modern lust, love and everything in between.

4
The Royal Opera Reveals Full Casting Details Ahead of Japan 2024 Tour Photo
The Royal Opera Reveals Full Casting Details Ahead of Japan 2024 Tour

The Royal Opera has announced full casting details for their upcoming tour in Japan in 2024. Find out who will be performing in this highly anticipated event. Find out who is in the cast of the company's upcoming productions!

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... Cindy Marcolina">(read more about this author)

Review: THE GOOD JOHN PROCTOR, Jermyn Street TheatreReview: THE GOOD JOHN PROCTOR, Jermyn Street Theatre
Review: THE ENFIELD HAUNTING, Ambassadors TheatreReview: THE ENFIELD HAUNTING, Ambassadors Theatre
Review: ALAN TURING - A MUSICAL BIOGRAPHY, Riverside StudiosReview: ALAN TURING - A MUSICAL BIOGRAPHY, Riverside Studios
Review: LA LA LAND IN CONCERT, Royal Albert HallReview: LA LA LAND IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall

Videos

Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End
Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event Video
Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event
First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Video
First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARMONY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You