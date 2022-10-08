Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: THE CORAL, Finborough Theatre

Emily Louizou's revival often feels more like an art installation than a play

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 08, 2022  
Review: THE CORAL, Finborough Theatre

Review: THE CORAL, Finborough Theatre The Coral is the first part of Georg Kaiser's expressionist trilogy Gas, which follows the story of three generations of one family. Imaginatively staged, for the first time in the UK for 100 years, Emily Louizou's revival captures in looks and sounds, but fails to engage the audience with its message.

The Millionaire has a profound fear of poverty and so focuses all his efforts on wealth accumulation. He also wants to create a happy and secure childhood for his own children that he never had. But financial security does not guarantee happiness. As the Millionaire exploits the poor through his efforts to secure his wealth, his socially-aware children reject him and The Millionaire turns to ever-more desperate means to escape both his past and present.

Stuart Laing is unblinking and monotone as The Millionaire, given to convincing flashes of anger. The rest of the cast multi-roll; Adam Wooley is nervous as The Secretary and louche as the Museum Curator, Joanne Marie Mason is forthright as Older Daughter, Esme Scarborough brings an aloof quality to Younger Daughter and a rather hackneyed Cockney accent to the role of dectective. Arielle Zilka is calm and measured as The Assistant, but brings some much-needed lightness to the small role of Friend.

What is notable is how little professional experience most of the cast has; they do an admirable job with an often turgid script. For the audience, expressionist theatre is a challenging genre to watch. Louizou draws heavily on the expressionism style, with the dreamlike sequences in vivid, unnatural colours. The dialogue is often disjointed and abstract.

Special mention must go to the lighting and sound design; David Denyer's imaginative composition features echoing static, whispering and distorted, haunting music, which carries much of the production. Amy Hill's lighting creates nightmarish images, especially with the use of shadow and blackouts. The production often feels more like an art installation than a play, which undermines what is trying to be the central message.

Kaiser wrote this play just after the end of the Great War, as the world had changed forever. He challenges the influence of capitalism and the power that money holds over society and individuals within that society. It's a shame that the message is blurred through the style of the writing. Overall the play needs more pace and clarity. The second half of the production feels laboured and more stilted than it needs to be. Is it a surreal nightmare? Who is possessing whom? Even when capitalism is challenged, there is no resolution and we leave with more questions than answers.

It's a shame that Louizou has chosen such a tough play for her company, Collide, to put on. There's a reason why it has been so long since this play was revived, but what the production does show is the potential and promise of an exciting young theatre company.

The Coral is at the Finborough Theatre until 29 October

Photo Credit: Marshall Stay





From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Review: THE CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE, Rose TheatreReview: THE CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE, Rose Theatre
October 7, 2022

Carrie Hope Fletcher is a canny bit of casting who will draw in audiences who would otherwise never go to see a Brecht play. Her vocal abilities are never in doubt, but she is also a convincing and charismatic Grusha.
Tickets for £45 for PUNCHDRUNK: THE BURNT CITYTickets for £45 for PUNCHDRUNK: THE BURNT CITY
October 7, 2022

Experience the epic new world from Punchdrunk, ‘the world-conquering theatre rebels’ (Evening Standard), as the greatest of Greek tragedies is transported to a sprawling dystopian labyrinth.
Pascal Theatre Company Announces World Première of 12:37Pascal Theatre Company Announces World Première of 12:37
October 6, 2022

Pascal Theatre Company announced the world première of 12:37 at Finborough Theatre, the new play from award-winning writer and director Julia Pascal. The drama opens at Finborough Theatre on 1 December, with previews from 29 November, and runs until 21 December.
Robert Bathurst to Play Scrooge in DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROLRobert Bathurst to Play Scrooge in DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
October 6, 2022

Producers Fiery Angel Entertainment and Red Tail Entertainment just announced casting for the European Premiere of Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol – A New Musical at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall from 8 December 2022 to 8 January 2023.
Full Cast Announced for UK Premiere of NEWSIESFull Cast Announced for UK Premiere of NEWSIES
October 6, 2022

Michael Ahomka-Lindsay and Bronté Barbé lead the new cast announced for UK premiere of Newsies