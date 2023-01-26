Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: STILL LIFE: FLESH, Barbican

Review: STILL LIFE: FLESH, Barbican

Heartfelt tragedy and unspeakable beauty

Jan. 26, 2023  
Review: STILL LIFE: FLESH, Barbican

From four images flow a smorgasbord of emotions. They spill out off the stage and fill the Barbican Theatre with their tender embrace. In just under an hour and a half Flesh, the UK debut of Belgian theatre company Still Life, communicates tragic truths about the human condition all without uttering a word.

Four performers, Muriel Legrand, Sophie Linsmaux, Aurelio Mergola, and Jonas Wertz, present four scenes: The final moments of a man in a hospital bed, a socialite overeagerly unwrapping bandages after plastic surgery, a woman lost in the fantasy of a VR experience of the Titanic, and a dysfunctional family gathering after a funeral.

They might seem random, but the creative team gently scratch at the images to discover a vulnerable emotional nexus behind each sequence. Underpinning everything is a distinctly human urge to love and be loved in return. It manifests in different guises, mourning the loss of family, the desire to become beautiful, escaping the reality into a fiction.

Love and its infinite ethereal possibility may hum gently underneath the music of our lives, but we still have to manage that alongside our situatedness in the world, our entanglement as physical things who dream metaphysical dreams. Human flesh is a recurring motif, how we use and abuse it, how it eventually betrays us.

The constant yearning to transcend our bodies ends in failure. We are doomed to fail. Love just leads to loss. Fantasy is a maze that leads back to cold hard reality. The second scene ends in Cronenburg-esque horror when the still malleable plastic is distorted and ruined by a lover. Terror ripples around the room as the socialite becomes a freakish monster shuddering with fear. All we can do is laugh at our hubris. We are doomed to be human, all too human. Let's try to have some fun while we are at it.

The third sequence is, despite how hilarious it is to watch a woman oblivious to onlookers recreate Titanic (car sex scene and all), a silent tragedy. Her desperation is palpable, each long satisfied breath she takes, each ship's horn and ocean wave crash that rumbles from her headset completes the illusion. But it is nothing more than that. It comes cascading down to earth when she removes her VR headset and is almost aggressively confronted with a dull grey room, with a disgruntled employee goading her to hand over the headset.

It's all thanks to the four performers who evoke subtly a rich depth to each character they inhabit. There are no ostentatious decisions, nothing particularly theatrical. Just intelligent direction reflecting quantum level idiosyncrasies that go unnoticed in the everyday humdrum of life. Only the tiniest flickers of their characters' inner lives are visible. Each icy look, loving gaze, and eyebrow twitch screams with a torrent of language and all without uttering a word. It's intensely moving but you can't quite tell why. It's beyond language.


Still Life: Flesh plays as part of the London International Mime Festival until Saturday 28 January

Photo Credit: Christophe Raynaud de Lage




Review: CACEROLEO, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: CACEROLEO, VAULT Festival
A disorientating and disruptive piece that challenges the nature of theatre itself.
JORDAN GRAY – IS IT A BIRD? Announced At Soho Theatre Photo
JORDAN GRAY – IS IT A BIRD? Announced At Soho Theatre
Jordan has continually made history this year. This week alone she won a National Comedy Awards Breakthrough Star Award and was nominated for the Chortle Breakthrough act award.
Review: JOY, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: JOY, VAULT Festival
You enter the Cavern's space underneath an inflatable rainbow, with the performers greeting you with smiles and asking how you are. Some performers are hitting large balloons to each other across the space while others hand audience members pieces of paper, asking them to write down an embarrassing story to be put in a box.
Review: YOU SHALL NOT YASS, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: YOU SHALL NOT YASS, VAULT Festival
I have a confession to make - I have never been to a drag show. But, being quite a nerdy person, it was incredibly on brand that my first drag show would be You Shall Not Yass, a queer take on the Lord of the Rings franchise.

From This Author - Alexander Cohen


Book Review: IDENTITY, CULTURE, AND THE SCIENCE PERFORMANCE VOLUME 1, FROM THE LAB TO THE STREETSBook Review: IDENTITY, CULTURE, AND THE SCIENCE PERFORMANCE VOLUME 1, FROM THE LAB TO THE STREETS
January 24, 2023

Identity, Culture, and the Science performance Volume 1, From the Lab to the Streets is an intelligently curated series of interviews, essays, and meditations on theatre and its relationship to science.
Review: THE UNFRIEND, Criterion TheatreReview: THE UNFRIEND, Criterion Theatre
January 20, 2023

As much a comedy of menace as it is a comedy of manners.
Review: IN THE NET, Jermyn Street TheatreReview: IN THE NET, Jermyn Street Theatre
January 18, 2023

Somewhere in there is an interesting play waiting to escape and see the light of day.
2022 Year in Review: Alexander Cohen's Best of 20222022 Year in Review: Alexander Cohen's Best of 2022
December 20, 2022

2022 got off to a shaky start. The shadow of Omicron loomed threatening another year of cancellations and a return to the online realm. But as soon as Covid worries dissipated and theatres reopened their doors with confidence, a gentle tide of scandals and uproars ebbed and flowed across the theatre world. Yes, theatre is back, but is it better than ever?
Review: SONS OF THE PROPHET, Hampstead TheatreReview: SONS OF THE PROPHET, Hampstead Theatre
December 13, 2022

An atonal family tragicomedy that descends into sitcom silliness
share