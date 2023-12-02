Review: SONGS FROM THE SHOWS WITH CLARE TEAL AND THE BBC SINGERS, Milton Court Concert Hall

A delightful production in all aspects and the perfect kick-off to the Advent. It will definitely be worth a listen.

By: Dec. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 2 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End
Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum Photo 3 Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 4 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London

Review: SONGS FROM THE SHOWS WITH CLARE TEAL AND THE BBC SINGERS, Milton Court Concert Hall

Review: SONGS FROM THE SHOWS WITH CLARE TEAL AND THE BBC SINGERS, Milton Court Concert Hall It’s finally December and there’s nothing British theatre does better than one-off festive entertainment. London has started swarming with mince pies, Christmas shows, pantos, and jolly gigs. In preparation for a pre-recorded stint on the radio later in December, recording artist and broadcaster Clare Teal joined the BBC Singers for a lovely night of show tunes and cheer. From Cole Porter to Stephen Sondheim, from Richard Rodgers to Irving Berlin, it was a bona fide walk through the who’s who of musical theatre with an added dash of Christmas nostalgia — a delightful production in all aspects and the perfect kick-off to the Advent. 

By the time people hear it on BBC Radio 3 on the 22nd, it will be the very last engagement of the Singers before they celebrate the choir’s 100th anniversary in 2024, so the atmosphere felt extra special. Although it kept being referred to by Teal as a “Christmas party”, it was so only in spirit, as the venue was strikingly undecorated for the holidays. While it was a bit of a downer visually, the vibe properly turned after the first act when the Golden Age pillars of the genre were met by beloved Christmas favourites.

Teal sprinkled the evening with delicious, sleek humour and plenty of tongue-in-cheek ad-libs when she wasn’t infusing a jazzy feel to each track alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra. A beautiful rendition of “It Might as Well Be Spring” from State Fair opened her part. She also gave us a fun “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and a stirring “O Holy Night” before concluding the performances with a double feature from Annie Get Your Gun.

The vocalist shared the stage with a handful of soloists from the choir who stunned with meticulous emotion. A couple of highlights were Jamie W. Hall’s “Some Enchanted Evening” from South Pacific and Clare Lloyd-Griffiths’ “If Love Were All” by Noël Coward. It will definitely be worth a listen. Between musical theatre classics and sentimental ditties, this festive offering caters to quite a specific slice of music-loving audience.

Songs from the Shows with Clare Teal and the BBC Singers is airing on BBC Radio 3 on 22 December.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOIR OF MAN Album is Now Available Photo
CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOIR OF MAN Album is Now Available

'Christmas with The Choir of Man' is a new EP released by Westway Music on December 1st. This must-have collection features classic Christmas songs and an original track, creating a joyous and uplifting celebration for the holiday season.

2
Review: CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA / PAGLIACCI, Royal Opera House Photo
Review: CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA / PAGLIACCI, Royal Opera House

Sensational staging and great music sung with such passion, but are changing mores transforming how we see the sad clown and his wicked revenge?

3
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For A VERY VERY BAD CINDERELLA at The Other Palace Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For A VERY VERY BAD CINDERELLA at The Other Palace

Performances begin tonight for the cheeky Christmas musical parody, A Very Very Bad Cinderella at the Other Palace. Check out photos from rehearsal here!

4
Review: WITHIN TOUCHING DISTANCE, Stephen Lawrence Gallery Photo
Review: WITHIN TOUCHING DISTANCE, Stephen Lawrence Gallery

The VR-enabled Within Touching Distance is a profound work which digs deep into the psychology behind the most underrated sense. A word of warning: this show isn’t for the self-centred or the hard of feeling; those with the emotional awareness of an Ikea wardrobe will find little of value here. 

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... Cindy Marcolina">(read more about this author)

Review: SONGS FROM THE SHOWS WITH CLARE TEAL AND THE BBC SINGERS, Milton Court Concert HallReview: SONGS FROM THE SHOWS WITH CLARE TEAL AND THE BBC SINGERS, Milton Court Concert Hall
Book Review: SHAKESPEARE'S HOUSE: A WINDOW ONTO HIS LIFE AND LEGACY by Richard SchochBook Review: SHAKESPEARE'S HOUSE: A WINDOW ONTO HIS LIFE AND LEGACY by Richard Schoch
Review: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK), Kiln TheatreReview: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK), Kiln Theatre
Review: NINETEEN GARDENS, Hampstead TheatreReview: NINETEEN GARDENS, Hampstead Theatre

Videos

Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
APPROPRIATE

Recommended For You