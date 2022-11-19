Review: SKYFALL IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall

It's been a decade since James Bond visited the Royal Albert Hall on his way to Skyfall. The Academy-decorated film is finally back after its premiere ten years ago for their Films in Concert Series. Accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Anthony Gabriele, Skyfall is part of the Hall's 60th-anniversary celebrations of the Bond franchise.

As fans gathered to watch Daniel Craig investigate a series of confidential data leaks at the hand of Javier Bardem's deranged cyber-villain, they were in for a treat when director Sam Mendes introduced the screening. He recalled fondly his relationship with the "Crazy circus that's the Bond franchise", explaining how he came to it.

It turns out one of Hugh Jackman's infamous birthday parties and a drunken offer by Bond himself was to blame. Mendes went on to direct two of the most successful and high-grossing blockbusters, Skyfall and its sequel Spectre. "It's extremely humbling to see you all here - and it's a full house! - after ten years", he concluded before Gabriele summoned his musicians for the opening.

It's remarkable how permeating Thomas Newman's score is. It becomes evident in such a context, where the music is given the place of honour as it soaringly comes alive. Bond's theme is generously sprinkled throughout to create a recognisable, eclectic sound that tips its hat to the classical genre and maintains a fresh, beckoning melody.

The soundtrack accompanies the film from the kick-off, announcing Craig's silhouette with a thunderous welcome. It's unmistakably grand and imposing, leading all action scenes as well as much of the exposition to the point that its absence burns a hole in the narrative.

Dramatic horns and strings, punctuating percussions, and delicate violins follow Bond from Istanbul's rooftops to his childhood home in the Scottish Highlands as Silva vengefully hounds Judi Dench's M. The score is bold, unsubtle, suave - much like Britain's favourite double-0 agent. It's another hit for the Royal Albert Hall.

Celebrations continue with Spectre on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 November.