Review: SKYFALL IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall
The Royal Albert Hall celebrates the 60th Anniversary of the Bond franchise screening Casino Royale, Skyfall, and Spectre for their Films in Concert Series.
It's been a decade since James Bond visited the Royal Albert Hall on his way to Skyfall. The Academy-decorated film is finally back after its premiere ten years ago for their Films in Concert Series. Accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Anthony Gabriele, Skyfall is part of the Hall's 60th-anniversary celebrations of the Bond franchise.
As fans gathered to watch Daniel Craig investigate a series of confidential data leaks at the hand of Javier Bardem's deranged cyber-villain, they were in for a treat when director Sam Mendes introduced the screening. He recalled fondly his relationship with the "Crazy circus that's the Bond franchise", explaining how he came to it.
It turns out one of Hugh Jackman's infamous birthday parties and a drunken offer by Bond himself was to blame. Mendes went on to direct two of the most successful and high-grossing blockbusters, Skyfall and its sequel Spectre. "It's extremely humbling to see you all here - and it's a full house! - after ten years", he concluded before Gabriele summoned his musicians for the opening.
It's remarkable how permeating Thomas Newman's score is. It becomes evident in such a context, where the music is given the place of honour as it soaringly comes alive. Bond's theme is generously sprinkled throughout to create a recognisable, eclectic sound that tips its hat to the classical genre and maintains a fresh, beckoning melody.
The soundtrack accompanies the film from the kick-off, announcing Craig's silhouette with a thunderous welcome. It's unmistakably grand and imposing, leading all action scenes as well as much of the exposition to the point that its absence burns a hole in the narrative.
Dramatic horns and strings, punctuating percussions, and delicate violins follow Bond from Istanbul's rooftops to his childhood home in the Scottish Highlands as Silva vengefully hounds Judi Dench's M. The score is bold, unsubtle, suave - much like Britain's favourite double-0 agent. It's another hit for the Royal Albert Hall.
Celebrations continue with Spectre on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 November.
From This Author - Cindy Marcolina
Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... (read more about this author)
November 16, 2022
It all sounds quite dramatic on paper, but the piece becomes a relentless plod-along. It’s plotless and paceless. The characters are irredeemably broken and unchanged by their time on stage. Monica is an alcoholic, Jess is having an existential crisis, Jeff is a church-going gambler, and Matt’s grief for his mother rules his apathetic life.
Review: FROM HERE TO ETERNITY, Charing Cross Theatre
November 9, 2022
It should all feel very epic, but it’s mild at best. While the piece puts into perspective how irrelevant any matter of the heart is in the face of war, the attempt to present the love stories so upfront mostly just dilutes the critique of the American military system. An unmemorable score that ambles from blues to rock and a rather formulaic text don’t raise the stakes, introducing soldiers carrying weapons that look straight out of a toy box and wearing brand new boots, shiny in their unscuffedness.
Review: SUPER HIGH RESOLUTION, Soho Theatre
November 3, 2022
Ultimately, this is a story of unintentional alienation and the role of mental health in those who care for other people’s. It’s funny and tragic, thought-provoking and entertaining. It’s far from being a perfect piece, but it paints an accurate picture of the shambolic conditions doctors and nurses are forced to work in.
Review: MARY, Hampstead Theatre
November 1, 2022
Rona Munro explores the ramifications of the - then alleged, now confirmed - rape of Mary, Queen of Scots under the warped lens of the political games for which it was a useful tool. Mary is the last companion piece to Munro’s The James Plays cycle. It introduces the intriguing, malicious hearsay and delivers it with jarring misogyny, moulding political enterprise and gossip seamlessly. She juxtaposes blind allegiance to popular opinion, perception to truth.
Review: DADDY ISSUES, Seven Dials Playhouse
October 28, 2022
It’s the first anniversary of the death of Imi’s father and she’s having a lonely wake for Roger, her 8-month-old therapy dog whom she’s convinced absorbed all her feelings and kicked the bucket for it. “We’re the live, get on with it, cry on your own silently kind of family”, she says.