Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review Roundup: TITUS ANDRONICUS at Shakespeare's Globe

Review Roundup: TITUS ANDRONICUS at Shakespeare's Globe

Tituus Andronicus continues at the Shakespeare's Globe until 15 April.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Shakespeare's Globe is presenting Titus Andronicus, directed by Jude Christian (Dark Night of the Soul, Nanjing, Shakespeare's Globe). Performed for the first time in the Sam Wanamaker the deadly revenge tragedy stars Katy Stephens as Titus (Much Ado About Nothing, The Tempest, Shakespeare's Globe, 2022), Kibong Tanji as Aaron, and Lucy McCormick (Wuthering Heights, National Theatre) as Saturninus. Music is composed by Jasmin Kent Rodgman, with original songs written by award-winning 'modern day music hall stars' (Guardian) Bourgeois & Maurice.

The cast of Titus Andronicus comprises Daneka Etchells as Mutius / Lucius, Kirsten Foster as Tamora, Beau Holland as Bassianus / Quintus / Martius / A Fly / Nurse / Midwife / Clown / Aemilius, Mei Mei Macleod as Chiron, Lucy McCormick as Saturninus, Georgia-Mae Myers as Alarbus / Lavinia, Sophie Russell as Marcus, Mia Selway as Demetrius, Katy Stephens as Titus, and Kibong Tanji as Aaron.

Review Roundup: TITUS ANDRONICUS at Shakespeare's Globe Franco Milazzo, BroadwayWorld: Overall, though, this is a fresh and exciting take on what is often seen as Shakespeare's most juvenile work. The comedy leavens the horror without taking away its impact: the audience still reel in the bloody final scene which sees Tamora's sons served up for dinner and four characters fatally stabbed. Having an excellent all-female cast pays major dividends in bringing Titus into the 21st century, shining its issues of toxic masculinity and the cost of vengeance through the novel lens of black comedy and burning candles.

Review Roundup: TITUS ANDRONICUS at Shakespeare's Globe Matt Wolf, London Theatre: “Hell hath no fury like an angry Goth,” we’re told late in the blistering new production of Titus Andronicus, soon to be joined by The Winter’s Tale in repertory at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. If that line is itself invented, there’s no denying the show’s fidelity to the nihilistic power of Shakespeare’s bloodiest play, which is presented here without a drop of red dye only to acquire an eerie power through its own determined stylisation.

Review Roundup: TITUS ANDRONICUS at Shakespeare's Globe Claire Armitstead, The Guardian: For all the hilarious busyness, it’s a mark of the production’s intelligence that its two most shocking moments arise from the text itself. There’s an audible gasp as Tamora’s Moorish lover (owned by Kibong Tanji with a sexualised swagger) is dismissed to his face as “swart ... spotted, detested, and abominable”. A stunned silence greets the introduction of the mutilated Lavinia by her own uncle with the words “this was thy daughter”.

Review Roundup: TITUS ANDRONICUS at Shakespeare's Globe
Average Rating: 83.3%

To read more reviews, click here!



Related Stories
Review: TITUS ANDRONICUS, Shakespeares Globe Photo
Review: TITUS ANDRONICUS, Shakespeare's Globe
Jude Christian's visually stunning take on this goriest of stories from Shakespeare is bound to raise more than a few eyebrows. In a gender reversal of what likely took place on its first outing, this production has an all-female cast committing the heinous murders. The many, many deaths are portrayed by candles being snuffed out. This may be set in ancient Rome, but the dress code here is pyjamas and, in place of lyres and pan pipes, the music here consists mainly of darkly comic songs. A classic interpretation? Hardly

From This Author - Review Roundups


Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Make of LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS, Starring Jenna Coleman and Aidan Turner?Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Make of LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS, Starring Jenna Coleman and Aidan Turner?
February 1, 2023

What did the critics have to say about Sam Steiner's 2015 play?
Review Roundup: SOUND OF THE UNDERGROUND at the Royal Court TheatreReview Roundup: SOUND OF THE UNDERGROUND at the Royal Court Theatre
January 26, 2023

Read the reviews for Travis Alabanza’s Sound of the Underground, now playing at the Royal Court Theatre.
Review Roundup: THE UNFRIEND at the Criterion TheatreReview Roundup: THE UNFRIEND at the Criterion Theatre
January 20, 2023

Following its acclaimed sold-out run at Chichester Festival Theatre, The Unfriend has now opened in the West End for a strictly limited run from 15 January. This riotous dark comedy from writer Steven Moffat and director Mark Gatiss, the award- winning team behind BBC's Sherlock, stars an uproarious cast including Reece Shearsmith, Amanda Abington and Frances Barber. What did the critics think of Steven Moffat's dark comedy?
Review Roundup: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Theatre Royal BathReview Roundup: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Theatre Royal Bath
January 19, 2023

Read the reviews for Theatre Royal Bath Productions' of Edward Albee's masterpiece Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at the Ustinov Studio in Bath.
Review Roundup: ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US Opens at Menier Chocolate FactoryReview Roundup: ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US Opens at Menier Chocolate Factory
January 19, 2023

Read the reviews for Alex Edelman: Just For Us is at the Menier Chocolate Factory.
share