Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review Roundup: THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE-OFF MUSICAL Opens at the Noël Coward Theatre

Review Roundup: THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE-OFF MUSICAL Opens at the Noël Coward Theatre

Inspired by the TV show, the musical follows the amateur bakers as they seek to impress the judges and battle their way to be crowned Star Baker.

Mar. 07, 2023  

The Great British Bake Off Musical is now running at the Noël Coward Theatre in London's West End, for a limited twelve-week run through 13 May 2023.

Inspired by the TV show, The Great British Bake Off Musical follows the amateur bakers as they seek to impress the judges and battle their way to be crowned Star Baker. The audience are taken on a rollercoaster of a journey with memorable songs and dance as the bakers face trials, tribulations and baking failures, bringing them together in a story of friendship and romance along the way.

The cast features award-winning West End and Broadway actor John Owen Jones as Phil Hollinghurst, Haydn Gwynne as Pam Lee, Zoe Birkett as one half of the comedy presenter duo Kim and, and Grace Mouat as contestant Izzy.

See what the critics are saying...

Debbie Gilpin, BroadwayWorld: Ultimately, the show does what it says on the cake tin. When it's funny, it's very funny; the humour leaps from saucy to surreal, and you never quite know what's coming next. Although patrons unfamiliar with the programme will be able follow pretty easily, this is one for the big Bake Off fans - see how many references to previous series you can spot! Overall, it's an enjoyable night out that brings something a little different to the West End.

Matt Wolf, The New York Times: This musical occupies a different, more innocent world - one in which strudels are restorative and, as the show puts it, "cake is the cure." I'm as fully on board with that message as anyone. What's needed is more art to accompany the heart.

Alice Saville, Time Out London: The thing that makes real-life episodes of 'Bake Off' enjoyable is the spontaneity, creativity and strangeness of ordinary people. You can't predict mishaps like Series 4's 'wrong custard' debacle, or invent characters like real-life whimsical baking witch Helena (Series 8). But this musical plods rather than innovates, showing its characters' half-familiar journeys as they progress from their first technical challenge to the garden party grand final. The grinding predictability of it all pounded my brain into a soft, gooey substance: the kind of thing you could use to fill a pavlova, in a pinch.

Nick Curtis, Evening Standard: The latest addition to the growing list of unnecessary musical adaptations should carry a content warning for diabetics. Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary's show tries to channel the plucky amateurism, warmth and end-of-the-pier innuendo of the TV baking competition but the results are wilfully lame and cloyingly saccharine.

Marianka Swain, London Theatre: Georgina Lamb enjoyably employs bowls, whisks and spoons in her whimsical choreography, while Alice Power not only re-creates the series' aesthetic perfectly but also whips up showstopping creations. Yes, you might wish for a tad more spice to balance out the sweetness, but it's hard not to melt when you see the contestants helping each other, or hear a lyric so English that it should be added to the national anthem: "Cake is the key/ And it comes with a cup of tea." Bliss.

To read more reviews, click here!



MEDIOCRE WHITE MALE Returns to London For its Final Run Photo
MEDIOCRE WHITE MALE Returns to London For its Final Run
Following a five-star, sold-out run at Edinburgh Fringe 2021, runs at Park Theatre, King's Head Theatre and a UK tour, the acclaimed tragicomedy Mediocre White Male is returning to the King's Head from the 12th-18th March for its final London run before being developed into a radio play for BBC Radio 4. 
Major Abstract Painting Show To Open Across Gagosians Mayfair Galleries Photo
Major Abstract Painting Show To Open Across Gagosian's Mayfair Galleries
Gagosian has announced To Bend the Ear of the Outer World: Conversations on contemporary abstract painting, an exhibition of new and recent works by more than forty artists from the Americas, United Kingdom, and Germany.
Cast for DISNEY100 Concert UK tour Announced Photo
Cast for DISNEY100 Concert UK tour Announced
The cast has been announced for a brand new concert will tour UK arenas in 2023, in celebration of 100 years of Disney.
Full Cast Announced For London Production of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Photo
Full Cast Announced For London Production of MRS. DOUBTFIRE
New comedy musical Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the iconic movie, will preview on television for the first time in the U.K. on 17 March 2023 with an exclusive performance on BBC's Comic Relief.

From This Author - Review Roundups


Review Roundup: Disney's HERCULES Musical Opens at Paper Mill PlayhouseReview Roundup: Disney's HERCULES Musical Opens at Paper Mill Playhouse
March 2, 2023

What did critics think of Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse? Hercules features music by Oscar, Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Pocahontas, Newsies) and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Zippel (City of Angels, Mulan) and a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie) and Kwame Kwei-Armah (Artistic Director of London's Young Vic).
Review Roundup: THE BEST WE COULD (A FAMILY TRAGEDY) Opens at New York City CenterReview Roundup: THE BEST WE COULD (A FAMILY TRAGEDY) Opens at New York City Center
March 2, 2023

Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere The Best We Could (a family tragedy), written by Emily Feldman and directed by Daniel Aukin, opened last night, Wednesday, March 1. Read the reviews for The Best We Could here!
Review Roundup: THE SEAGULL/WOODSTOCK, NY at The New GroupReview Roundup: THE SEAGULL/WOODSTOCK, NY at The New Group
March 1, 2023

Read the reviews for The Seagull/Woodstock, NY at The New Group.
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Make of the OKLAHOMA! West End Transfer?Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Make of the OKLAHOMA! West End Transfer?
March 1, 2023

OKLAHOMA! tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this visionary production is funny and sexy, provocative and probing, without changing a word of the text. What did the critics think?
Review Roundup: Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN Opens In Los AngelesReview Roundup: Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN Opens In Los Angeles
February 28, 2023

The reviews are starting to roll in for The Secret Garden, currently playing at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre through March 26, 2023!
share