Review: RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE REMATCH, Dock X, London

Not a knockout, but a highly enjoyable immersive event.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 2 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London
Jerry Mitchell Will Direct West End Production Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Photo 3 Jerry Mitchell Will Direct West End Production Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024 Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024

Review: RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE REMATCH, Dock X, London

Review: RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE REMATCH, Dock X, London The epic 1974 fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman is stuff of sporting legend. The 1996 Oscar-winning documentary, When We Were Kings, told the story of that remarkable night to a new audience and now it’s the turn of immersive theatre-makers to bring it to life. 

Rumble in the Jungle Rematch is staged in a huge warehouse in Canada Water, kitted out to represent 1974 Zaire; there is a traditional market and street food section, a recreation of the famous music festival and the lobby of a high end hotel where you can be entertained by a pianist as you sip cocktails. Don King pontificates in one corner, locals jam together, while Foreman's trainer explains to David Frost why the fight needs to be delayed after Foreman suffers a cut during training.

There is a lot that works here; an obvious and careful attention to detail being one. The meticulous recreation of James Brown's stage catsuit, event posters, costumes and haircuts feels thoughtful. The three-day music festival that featured James Brown, Miriam Makeba and Celia Cruz showcases some brilliant music, with a high energy mix of afrobeat and  American funk. The excellent musicians are an integral part of the action, playing on a big stage to recreate the festival, but also as street performers and during the training bouts. The musicians are excellent, with special mention going to Guy Kelton-Jones’ James Brown and Juanita Euka's Celia Cruz.

Akil Young is confident and assured as Ali, but lacks the sparkling charisma and physical presence of the man we are so familiar with. Alexander Ajuwon makes for a thoughtful Foreman, but is given less to work with. Elliot Rodriguez is a larger than life Don King with a personality as big as his hair, leading an energetic soul train in the middle of the warehouse. The role of BBC reporter David Frost gives an indefatigable Timothy O’Hara a huge amount to do; from interviewing members of the public and cast members, to commentating on the fight itself. He handles it all with aplomb.

Interaction is not carefully handled and is not forced; parents will find plenty to occupy children, but adult groups will not feel patronised. It is a delicate balance and well achieved by the company.

It's an ambitious event to cover in this way and some elements felt neglected. The marketplace remained almost entirely empty on my visit, leaving one corner of the warehouse completely underused. A media section has some lovely vintage TV sets that show the Frost interviews and the famous press conference live, but otherwise serves no informative purpose. 

The social, political and racial context of the fight is handled well overall, but could have been explored further. A local called Mumba, played with great dignity by Terence Nzaji-Egnie, gave a few of us a tantalising insight into the attitude of local people about the corruption at the heart of the Zaire government, but many audience members would have missed this important element completely. There is also a slightly bizarre moment at the end when it is suggested that Foreman would find future consolation in his crushing defeat through his highly successful grill empire.

The recreation of the fight itself might feel a little rushed to super-fans, but is slickly performed by the actors, mimicking the action of the real fight footage shown on a giant screen behind the ring. Visually, it is impressive. As the fight goes on, some rounds are skipped and various actors provide their own commentary on the event which does impact the flow of the fight itself.

The event comes from the same company that put on Wimbledon Rematch 1980, a recreation of the classic men’s final between Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe. The director Miguel Torres is a veteran of Secret Cinema and so the team knows what it is doing. 

Up to 750 people can fit into the space, which would create a buzz and energy that is a little lacking at a more sparsely attended event. As with all these kind of events, ticket prices vary. The VIP experience does not justify the price, but with general tickets starting from £29.50, this is an affordable and highly enjoyable immersive event that is accessible and suitable for family members of all ages.

Rumble in the Jungle Rematch is at Dock X, London

Photo Credit: Lox Photography




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: BEAUTIFUL THING, Stratford East Photo
Review: BEAUTIFUL THING, Stratford East

The show is generally delightful, but one can’t shake the feeling that there’s so much more to explore. Simpson-Pike crafts a beautiful revival that ends with an adorable moment that ties the community together, but the script seems to forget the main reason the two boys connected in the first place.

2
Review: LELISIR DAMORE, Royal Opera House Photo
Review: L'ELISIR D'AMORE, Royal Opera House

Liparit Avetsiyan lends emotional weight to an opera that veers a little too close to pantomime on occasion

3
Review: LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWO TOWERS IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWO TOWERS IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall

What JRR Tolkien would have thought of Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers is anyone’s guess but one suspects that the Oxford don would rather have enjoyed the live concert treatment at the Royal Albert Hall.

4
Video: Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Photo
Video: Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour

Production highlights from the new production of Calendar Girls the Musical have been released. Watch the cast in action in this video!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

STRICTLY COME DANCING THE LIVE TOUR Now Onsale!STRICTLY COME DANCING THE LIVE TOUR Now Onsale!
James McKnight Appointed as CEO of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful GroupJames McKnight Appointed as CEO of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group
Photos: First Look at the West End Concert of CAKE: THE MARIE ANTOINETTE PLAYLISTPhotos: First Look at the West End Concert of CAKE: THE MARIE ANTOINETTE PLAYLIST
JW3 Announces London's First Ever Jewish PantomimeJW3 Announces London's First Ever Jewish Pantomime

Videos

Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Watch an All-New Clip From A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas This Month Video
Watch an All-New Clip From A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas This Month
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA Video
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You