Review: RUINATION, Royal Opera House

The concept of a Greek tragedy as a Christmas show may seem contrary or unusual, but in fact this entire performance is built on such contradictions. We are challenged to consider what we should expect or hope for in a Christmas show, such as perhaps hope itself. But why shouldn't we have a Christmas show set in the underworld when so many of the Christmas classics are rife with characters symbolic of death such as ghosts and angels.

In his underworld of the Linbury Theatre, Hades, Jean-Daniel Broussé, reminds us that The Nutcracker is taking place upstairs on the main stage of the Royal Opera House. This co-production between Lost Dog and The Royal Ballet plays wonderfully on this connection and between the two contrasting Christmas shows. The humour in the opening scenes set the tone as something akin to a light-hearted festive show. But there are no expectations of a happy ending in this tale, and the comedic moments become less frequent as the show progresses into a much darker tale.

The performance is set in the underworld of Hades and Persephone, Anna-Kay Gayle, and tells of the trial of Medea who has arrived in the underworld and is being charged with the murder of her brother, her husband's new wife and her two sons. Intertwined amongst the trial are flashbacks showing the story of the meeting, courtship and marriage between Jason and Medea, played by Liam Francis and Hannah Shepherd.

The dances between Medea and Jason tell of their initial meeting and subsequent marriage, they explore each other with caution in an emotional and incredibly intimate scene, followed later by fun and flirtation leading to romance and tenderness. These powerful moments demonstrate the sensitive storytelling power of dance. These are performed to recordings of popular music as well as pieces from the live musicians, Sheree Dubois, Keith Pun and musical director Yshani Perinpanayagam.

Every performer on the stage showcased an incredible talent in a production which combines theatre, dance, music, comedy, singing and more. In the moments when the company were pulled together in music and dance to perform like a single organism in a symbiotic and captivating way which really highlighted the strength of the dancers.

Ben Duke and Lost Dog have created a Christmas show like no other. This inventive and alternative experience is not to be missed. The talent and energy was inspiring and despite the tragic ending, this show provides the hope and joy of witnessing an extraordinary theatrical production.

Lost Dog's Ruination at the Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House until 31 December 2022

Photo Credit: Camilla Greenwell