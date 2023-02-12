Review: RESIDUE, VAULT Festival

The importance and beauty of some productions extend beyond what the audience see on stage. Residue was born after two years of creative workshops for victims of domestic and sexual abuse. It's about the women who shared their experiences, but so much more too. Verity Richards and Izzy Kabban deliver a piece that's as heart-wrenching in its origin as it is heartwarming in its spirit.

From "abstracts check-ins" with the participants to the harrowing hints at the horrors they had to go through, the play is permeated by cautious tact. Directed by Richards, it establishes the healing powers of creativity by assembling a collection of different personalities who come together to make art collectively.

Kathryn Hanke is Bernie, the tired mum who wants to stick it to the man who hurt her; Michaela Short is Jenna, an apprehensive poet who's been put down by her husband and has lost all confidence in herself and her craft; Amy is the cheery self-described witch portrayed by Lauren Milwain; Carla Kayani-Lawman is Frankie, an initially distant queer woman who proves that it's not just men.

Kabban and Richards play themselves, stopping the action here and there to ascertain their own well-being as well as share their fears and hopes. It builds a familiar relationship with the crowd, but also gives a peek at their own journey. There are plenty of clever instances. From the redaction of the names of those victims who didn't want theirs out there to the awkwardness of Zoom calls, it's delightful.

Mostly, it shines a light on what comes after the abuse and what it takes to move on. The stories that transpire from the casual comments and backhanded interjections are ones of deep damage - physical and psychological. It's sometimes difficult to watch the positivity and unwavering support they offer placed against the violations we know have happened in real life for the project to happen.

Richards places the climax in a tremendous monologue. With razor-sharp precision, she tears into the expectations that tie women down and bind them to their abusers. "We are here and we are angry" she says in her stirring address, denouncing the acceptance of misogyny and violence in a society that desperately needs to reject them. SpeakUp Theatre are making vital work.

Residue runs at VAULT Festival until 12 February.