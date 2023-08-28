Review: PROM 56 – RATTLE CONDUCTS MAHLER'S NINTH, Royal Albert Hall

Last night’s performance consisted of a rendition of Francis Poulenc’s Figure humaine by the BBC Singers, as well as the London Symphony Orchestra tackling Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 9. A fitting pairing for something of a bittersweet evening, as it brings together words from the French Resistance and a tragic farewell from one of the foremost Romantic composers - Sir Simon Rattle conducted both pieces with aplomb.

Earlier this year it was announced that the BBC Singers - the UK’s sole full-time professional chamber choir - would be axed as a result of the continued freeze on the licence fee, and the subsequent decrease in funding available. However, following a public outcry and high profile objections, the BBC made a U-turn on this decision, meaning that the BBC Singers can continue; they celebrate their centenary next year.

It felt rather apt that, in times of continued uncertainty across all aspects of life, the piece they were scheduled to perform is a setting of texts by Paul Éluard (French Resistance poet) to music and a hymn to freedom from the Nazi occupation - the choice of performers was also fitting, as the BBC Singers were the first to perform this work in 1945, as France was finally regaining its liberty.

Sir Simon Rattle and the BBC Singers

Photo credit: Mark Allan

Harmonies abound as two choirs work together a cappella, with the individual songs ranging in mood from sombre to joyful and full of hope. The final piece, “Liberté”, was especially moving - thanks both to its sanguine words and a final note that made the hairs on the back of my neck stand on end. The rapturous applause at the end demonstrated both the quality of the BBC Singers’ performance, and just how valued they are as an entity.

Mahler’s ninth symphony was written at a time of great personal turmoil, as he had recently lost his oldest daughter to scarlet fever, been diagnosed with a heart condition, and was experiencing problems in his marriage. This heartache (both metaphorical and physical) was poured into the composer’s final completed symphony, resulting in a piece full of reflection and emotion.

Sir Simon Rattle

​​​​Photo credit: Mark Allan

The symphony is full of light and shade, gliding between moments that overwhelm and others that are more pensive. Unfortunately for me, the man to my left decided that everyone sat around him needed to hear his heavy breathing instead of the nuances of the music - and no amount of subtle shushing or glaring would encourage him to turn the volume down. It’s a real shame when the thoughtlessness of others ruins a one-off experience for those around them.

It’s a complex beast of a piece, which can last for around 80 minutes in performance and doesn’t resolve itself in the way the listener would expect; instead of a rousing or definitive finish, it steadily fades and dissipates, folding back into the darkness. There aren’t many more apposite musical metaphors for death than that.

Rattle conducted this piece without a score, making this performance all the more impressive - and meant the lengthy applause afterwards was even more deserved. I lost count of the amount of times he felt compelled to return to the stage, as the audience felt reluctant to let him go. A real moment to savour for all in the Royal Albert Hall.

The Proms are at the Royal Albert Hall until 9 September

Photo credit: Oliver Helbig