Review: PROM 48 – JULES BUCKLEY ORCHESTRA, Royal Albert Hall

What was it about 1973? Already this year there have been events celebrating the 50th anniversaries of classic albums such as David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane, Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon, and countless others – then last night at the Royal Albert Hall, the Jules Buckley Orchestra added to that list with their own tribute to Stevie Wonder’s Innervisions. The orchestra was joined throughout by multi-instrumentalist Cory Henry and Vula’s Chorale, as well as some extra special guests.

Given the longevity and creativity at work in Stevie Wonder’s career, it is likely that most music enthusiasts will know and love at least a selection of his back catalogue. On top of his pop-oriented ballads, high profile duets, and soundtrack albums, he has also done his fair share of social commentary and philosophical musing through his music – and Innervisions is a terrific blend of all his songwriting talents. From the love song “Golden Lady”, to the potentially Richard Nixon-referencing “He’s Misstra Know-It-All”, to the reincarnation funk classic “Higher Ground”, it’s an album that has something for everyone.

Having an orchestra there to back up the band (which included none other than drummer Stanley Randolph – a regular in Stevie Wonder’s own band in recent years) meant that even the subtlest of reimaginings were delivered on a grand scale. Weaving in songs from other albums served to contextualise Innervisions, as well as celebrate an extraordinary career as a whole – and welcoming guest singers Laura Mvula, Lianne La Havas and Sheléa demonstrated the continued influence this music has on current performing artists.

Whilst Sheléa was certainly a bundle of energy, delivering “I Never Dreamed You’d Leave in Summer” and “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” with apparent ease, it was Mvula’s contribution to “They Won’t Go When I Go” that really struck me. The arrangement had Bond theme-esque drama (take note, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli), and it was just one of those numbers that sends chills down your spine.

What was most remarkable about this concert was how unlike every other Prom it was, in almost every respect. For starters, there were free programmes (which begs the question as to why this can’t be rolled out across the whole series), there was a notably more diverse audience, and by the end nearly everyone was on their feet, dancing and singing along. It had more of a gig atmosphere to it, but still the emphasis was very much on honouring the music, and that bringing the music to the people was the most important thing to everyone onstage.

Jules Buckley (and his orchestra) have become fairly regular contributors to the BBC Proms series over recent years, and last night’s event showed exactly why. It was the ideal balance between the worlds of classical and popular music, brought together in one of the most eye-catching concert halls in the country; a true celebration of music. Long may it continue.

The Proms are at the Royal Albert Hall until 9 September

Photo credit: Raymond Alva Photography