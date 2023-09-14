Review: PRIVATE LIVES, Ambassadors Theatre

Poignant comedy of manners, starring Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo 1 Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 2 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Be Photo 3 Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Being Drawn to London and Studying AI for Her Play ANTHROPOLOGY
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September Photo 4 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September

Review: PRIVATE LIVES, Ambassadors Theatre

Private Lives“Beautiful young people are accidents of nature, but beautiful old people are works of art,” Eleanor Roosevelt astutely pointed out.

Private Lives – resurrected to mark the 50th anniversary of droll writer Noël Coward’s death in 1973 – stars two beautiful old people, lending this cleverly, scathing production an interesting new slant on how the very rich regard sex and love, and generally behave badly.

A still very debonair Nigel Havers as dashing Elyot, and Patricia Hodge, very much at the top of her game as sensational Amanda – aged 72 and 75 respectively – command the stage of the newly refurbished Ambassadors Theatre. This Best Exotic Marigold Hotel-esque version of Private Lives, that kicked off at Theatre Royal Bath back in 2021, is the first production to grace the old dame in Covent Garden that’s been given a multi-million-pound nip and tuck. Remedial repairs include an access lift, six wheelchair spaces, accessible toilet and improved audio support for the hearing impaired.

Originally opening in the West End back in 1930, the play featured Coward – at the tenderer age of 31 – in the leading role of Elyot, presumably with no worries yet about access lifts or hearing impairment services. Although, there is a funny comic aside by Elyot, who describes a dear old lady “blowing all those shrimp through her ear trumpet”.

The roots of Private Lives sound a bit like a premise from one of Coward’s comic masterpieces. He wrote the play during a two-week convalescence after contracting influenza in Shanghai and then cabled Gertrude Lawrence, instructing her to be available in the autumn to appear in his new creation. Young 23-year-old Laurence Olivier was also part of the cast.

Many renderings of the play have appeared in the West End, on Broadway; and on film, radio and TV, with celebrated names such as Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, Maggie Smith, Robert Stephens, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Rickman, Lindsay Duncan and Penelope Keith.

The plot revolves round a divorced couple, who discover one another while they’re honeymooning with new spouses, Sibyl (excellent Natalie Walter, with the most irritating whining voice) and Victor (Dugald Bruce-Lockhart giving us a moving depiction of someone lacking in confidence trying to be imperious and masterful) in the same hotel in Deauville. Even though they admit they had a tempestuous relationship first time round, they realise they’re still in love. What could possibly go wrong?

There’s been a long history of fictional warring couples: Beatrice and Benedick in Much Ado About Nothing, Scarlett O’Hara and Rhett Butler in Gone with the Wind, Pride and Prejudice’s Elizabeth and Darcy, and George and Martha in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Director Christopher Luscombe’s blocking of his feuding lovers that are 40 years older than intended works well. Although Havers and Hodge might not be quite as nimble as they once were, the fight scenes pack a mighty punch. There’s also a touching layer of poignancy in their performances, hinting at a longing for something from the past that with actors in their 70s has real meaning.

Designer Simon Higlett’s sets are simple, but exquisite. Quite rightly, the exterior of the chic, softly lit (lighting design by Mark Jonathan) hotel is pristine white with pink striped awnings. And Amanda’s Parisian apartment is an Art Deco whirlwind in Chinese reds and golds, with marble columns and a joie de vivre that reflects her electric personality.

There are a few, tiny wrinkles. Havers delivers his lines a bit too fast and swallows some of them in the first act, but he does come into his own after the interval. And I would have liked to have seen Hodge in costumes more sympathetic to a sophisticated, mature woman (sleeves, please, for starters).

This is a safe and settled delivery of Private Lives, but one bristling with chemistry between two beautiful older troupers. There is the odd revelation along the way, including Havers tinkling the ivories rather wonderfully. And Hodge summing up the agony and elation of grown-up love in her beautiful rendition of Coward’s earworm song, "Some Day I’ll Find You", with her emphasis on the spoken final word – again.

Private Lives runs at the Ambassadors Theatre until November 25

Photo credit: Tristram Kenton




RELATED STORIES

1
Dame Judi Dench Will Make Panto Debut in SNOW WHITE at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds Photo
Dame Judi Dench Will Make Panto Debut in SNOW WHITE at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

Dame Judi Dench is making her panto debut as the voice of the Magic Mirror in Snow White at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds.

2
Brian Cox to Join BBC Maestros Online Platform Photo
Brian Cox to Join BBC Maestro's Online Platform

Globally renowned actor Brian Cox is the latest name set to join BBC Maestro’s online platform of world-class experts. His course, Acting, will shine a spotlight on how to deliver award-winning performances, capture — and hold — an audience’s collective attention, and embody a multitude of iconic characters.

3
National Theatre Will Stream OTHELLO For Free in October Photo
National Theatre Will Stream OTHELLO For Free in October

To celebrate 60 years on stage, the National Theatre will present a special free screening of Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedy, Othello. Find out how you can stream the production for free here!

4
London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets From Just £15 for THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE Photo
London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets From Just £15 for THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE

London Theatre Week: Tickets From just £15 for The Ocean at the End of the Lane. From the imagination of Neil Gaiman, best-selling author of Good Omens, Coraline and The Sandman, the National Theatre’s smash-hit production The Ocean at the End of the Lane returns to the West End this October for seven weeks only.

From This Author - Cheryl Markosky

Hooked on theatre when a student usher at Theatre Calgary in her native Canada, Cheryl champions not only London's West End, but also regional venues. Splitting her time between London a... (read more about this author)

Review: 2:22 A GHOST STORY, Theatre Royal BathReview: 2:22 A GHOST STORY, Theatre Royal Bath
Review: JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, Salisbury PlayhouseReview: JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, Salisbury Playhouse
Review: FAREWELL MISTER HAFFMANN, Theatre Royal BathReview: FAREWELL MISTER HAFFMANN, Theatre Royal Bath
Podcast Review: HOW TO WRITE A PLAY WITH MIKE BARTLETTPodcast Review: HOW TO WRITE A PLAY WITH MIKE BARTLETT

Videos

Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month Video
Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Video
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You