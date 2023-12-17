Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Review: OH NO IT ISN'T!, Jack Studio Theatre

Pantomime tale laced with poignancy

By: Dec. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 1 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End
The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE Photo 2 The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo 3 Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation
Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 4 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM

Review: OH NO IT ISN'T!, Jack Studio Theatre

Review: OH NO IT ISN'T!, Jack Studio Theatre There’s one part La Cage Aux Folles, one part Les Dawson and Roy Barraclough’s Cissie and Ada  and one part Steptoe and Son in Luke Adamson’s Christmas show with a difference at the Jack Studio Theatre, a venue that has a long record of taking chances on new plays. They don’t always completely work, as in this case, but praise be that they continue to do so and that the new(ish) wave of artistic directors at some of London’s biggest stages have a look at work there and at the likes of the Finborough Theatre, its cousin in North West London.    

We open on two middle-aged actors in drag and full make-up bickering in a shared dressing room at a provincial theatre as Cinderella plays out on stage. Old hands at the game and with a solid track record behind them (perhaps more), Mr Worth, is serious but on the slide, professionally and personally, while the Mr Chancery treats acting as a trade and his personal life as a bit of a lark. Offsetting those real-life verbal barbs, we’re intermittently taken into the theatre’s house for a selection of the Ugly Sisters’ numbers, pastiche panto songs and slapstick that adds a strained jollity to the play.  

Review: OH NO IT ISN'T!, Jack Studio Theatre

Bryan Pilkington captures the bitterness morphing into despair of his washed up thesp with sensitivity, particularly as his mind becomes so turbulent that he loses the single thing that one feels holds his life together - his art. Matthew Parker lends an element of bitchy cruelty to his Mr Chancery, firing off a few laughlines, but we’re never left in doubt that he’s a self-confessed user and is surely using his old panto buddy yet again.

It’s a unusual play, 70 minutes all-through, a rollercoaster in tone, balancing on a tightrope of comedy and tragedy. Reflecting on why it never quite resolved in my mind, I’d suggest that the humour never built the momentum required to get the audience laughing along, but the pathos never landed either (at least until late on), each mood opposing the other too frequently for either to become established.

Often when plays don’t achieve all that they might, reviewers claim that there’s a better, shorter, more focused play within the one witnessed, ‘less is more’ so often the case on stage. Rarely does the reverse present itself, but I suspect that is so in this instance. Perhaps we need a little more warmth, a little more backstory and a little more indication of things going right for us to feel the full impact of the pain of things going wrong - a more defined Act one to enhance the Acts two and three that we see. 

Oh No It Isn't! at the Jack Studio Theatre until 6 January

Photos: Davor @The Ocular Creative

     


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: NUTCRACKER, London Coliseum Photo
Review: NUTCRACKER, London Coliseum

When I first saw The Nutcracker around a quarter of a century ago, I became sure of one thing: either I was on drugs, the cast were on drugs or we both were. A far cry from the average ballets, this dream-like work still has the power to enthral the young and old.

2
Cast Set for SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD World Premiere Photo
Cast Set for SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD World Premiere

The cast and creative team have been revealed for the world premiere of the electrifying new rock musical Sherlock Holmes and the Poison Wood. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets@

3
Review: THE REST IS POLITICS LIVE, Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: THE REST IS POLITICS LIVE, Royal Albert Hall

Wonderfully warm show by the soi-disant 'Pod-Gods' taps into a desire for a gentler, more considerate politics

4
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to Be Richmond Theatres 2024 Pantomime Photo
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to Be Richmond Theatre's 2024 Pantomime

Following the success of  2023-24’s pantomime DICK WHITTINGTON, Richmond Theatre are delighted to announce the title for their 2024-25 pantomime: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. 

From This Author - Gary Naylor

Gary Naylor is chief London reviewer for BroadwayWorld (https://www.broadwayworld.com/author/Gary-Naylor) and feels privileged to see so much of his home city's theatre. He writes about ... Gary Naylor">(read more about this author)

Review: OH NO IT ISN'T!, Jack Studio TheatreReview: OH NO IT ISN'T!, Jack Studio Theatre
Review: THE REST IS POLITICS LIVE, Royal Albert HallReview: THE REST IS POLITICS LIVE, Royal Albert Hall
Interview: Reviewing The Situation with Steve Furst, OLIVER!'s Fagin, at Leeds PlayhouseInterview: Reviewing The Situation with Steve Furst, OLIVER!'s Fagin, at Leeds Playhouse
Review: ODYSSEY: A HEROIC PANTOMIME, Jermyn Street TheatreReview: ODYSSEY: A HEROIC PANTOMIME, Jermyn Street Theatre

Videos

Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London Video
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre Video
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse Video
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
CHICAGO

Recommended For You