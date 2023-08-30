Review: KINDER, Little Angel Theatre

Suitable for children, essential for adults.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 1 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity Photo 2 Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity
Broadway and West End Actor Chris Peluso Has Passed Away Photo 3 Broadway and West End Actor Chris Peluso Has Passed Away
Photos: First Look at NEXT TO NORMAL at the Donmar Warehouse, Starring Caissie Levy Photo 4 Photos: First Look at NEXT TO NORMAL at the Donmar Warehouse, Starring Caissie Levy

Review: KINDER, Little Angel Theatre

Review: KINDER, Little Angel Theatre Innovative puppet theatre company Smoking Apples don’t do things by halves. Based on the events of the Czech Kindertransport, the award-winning Kinder is a work which stands as an important testament to both how terrible and wonderful humans can be to each other.

The recent work by co-directors Molly Freeman, Matt Lloyd and Hattie Thomas has delved into various aspects of the natural world: Arbor The Tree has a 17-foot central character while Buzz is about Billy Bumble who shrinks down to bee-size. Like them, Kinder (co-devised with George Bellamy and David Burchhardt) is highly kinetic with skilful puppetry amplified by mature and heart-felt acting.

The story of the Kindertransport and Nicholas Winton is well known. Or, at least, it should be. In 1938, on the eve of the Second World War, a small team led by Winton managed to smuggle 669 Jewish children out of Czechoslovakia by train through Nazi Germany and the Netherlands to Britain. Almost as incredible as these heroics is that these events went unheralded for half a century with the public only knowing about them in the late Eighties.

Kinder is not a history lesson, though. The time and place are used as a framework to explore how one child called Babi came to England and, much later with her grandson, made her journey back to the city she left.  

Matt Lloyd’s set is ostensibly a large box inside which a small audience sits, albeit with many bells and whistles that reveal themselves as we go. Around us, maps move the action through Europe, windows open and close, shutters flap up and down and projections light up. Behind the walls, a crunchy sound design and emotional music pull us into each scene, creating heart-tugging tension with casual ease Alongside “much-anticipated”, “immersive theatre” may be one of the most overused and abused phrases around but Lloyd’s 360-degree set does a marvellous job of dropping us into the drama.

We first meet Babi as a young girl. Wearing a Star of David around her neck given to her by her father, we witness her travelling with a suitcase containing the bare minimum - including some cake, shoes and a book - things veer on the claustrophobic when the train stops at a station in Germany. From behind us, a guard shouts for papers and, like Babi, we recoil and we shrink. The heart-grabbing moment turns into sheer torture as we watch the poor girl root through her suitcase presenting everything but papers to the increasingly belligerent official. Theatre doesn’t get much more intense than this.

This is not to say that this kiddy-friendly show is all Schindler’s List-style darkness. There are plenty of light-hearted moments as we watch Babi make a cake or trundle around Prague with her phone-addicted grandson. A very friendly puppet dog pops up to friendly molest the audience and there are many touching scenes between Babi and her English foster mother Margaret. The latter half of Kinder is a paean of sorts to simpler times - not just from England’s past but from our own pasts too -  when an afternoon spent making a cake or sitting by the sea with some chips were the stuff happy memories were made of.

There are also some lovely touches which bring home what it was like for Babi to be a stranger in a strange land. Margaret is represented by just a pair of very long legs next to her young charge. Thomas uses endearing movements to bring both the young refugee and her elder self to life. Language is also a key component here with Freeman and Bellamy’s script containing a mixture of Czech and English; when Babi first hears the latter, it is deliberately smooshed and rough around the edges and becomes clearer over time as we see her own English skills develop.

Family-friendly shows like this can serve and do deserve the widest audience and, despite its dark material, it edifies and satisfies without dumbing down or skirting the emotional impact of the situations they depict. In a fast-moving hour, Kinder delivers a brilliant blend of clever storytelling and smart theatre which is suitable for children and essential for adults.

Kinder continues at Little Angel Theatre until 3 September.

Photo credit: Smoking Apples




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
The Royal Court Theatre Calls For Applications For Plays From Ur Notes App Photo
The Royal Court Theatre Calls For Applications For 'Plays From Ur Notes App'

The Royal Court Theatre opens applications for Plays from ur notes app, a nationwide callout for writers aged 18 - 27 to submit writing that either currently lives, or could live, in the notes app on a phone.

2
Comedian Jack Whitehall Adds Extra Dates to SETTLE DOWN Live Tour Photo
Comedian Jack Whitehall Adds Extra Dates to SETTLE DOWN Live Tour

Due to phenomenal demand, additional dates have been added to award-winning comedian, actor and writer Jack Whitehall's brand-new UK tour, Jack Whitehall: Settle Down this December 2023.

3
The Music Would Stick With Me for The Rest of My Life: Guest Blog by Producer Blair Russel Photo
'The Music Would Stick With Me for The Rest of My Life': Guest Blog by Producer Blair Russell on The Long Road to Bring FOR TONIGHT to the Stage

The new musical For Tonight by Shenelle Salcido and Spencer Williams plays a one-night-only staged concert on September 5 at the Adelphi Theatre. Lead producer Blair Russell (Slave Play, Lizard Boy) discusses the often circuitous journey the show, and many shows like it, have faced to make it from an idea on the page to the West End stage.

4
New Immersive Family Show SOLSTICE Comes to Battersea Arts Centre in December Photo
New Immersive Family Show SOLSTICE Comes to Battersea Arts Centre in December

Battersea Arts Centre and Wild Rumpus have announced their first ever collaboration with Solstice, a brand-new immersive light trail opening at BAC this December. 

From This Author - Franco Milazzo

The Daily Beast were kind enough to call me "a man with an encyclopedic knowledge of the city’s underground culture" and who am I to disagree? If you have or know of a show which is pu... (read more about this author)

Review: LOVE NEVER DIES IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury LaneReview: LOVE NEVER DIES IN CONCERT, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Review: PHANTOM PEAK: SUMMER'S PEAK, LondonReview: PHANTOM PEAK: SUMMER'S PEAK, London
Review: MATTHEW BOURNE'S ROMEO & JULIET, Sadler's WellsReview: MATTHEW BOURNE'S ROMEO & JULIET, Sadler's Wells
Review: WORD-PLAY, Royal CourtReview: WORD-PLAY, Royal Court

Videos

Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer Video
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End Video
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
CHICAGO

Recommended For You