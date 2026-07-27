Review: JACK AND THE BEANSTALK, Theatre On Kew

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The Australian Shakespeare Company brings Glenn Elston’s adaptation of Jack and the Beanstalk to Kew Gardens for its UK premiere with an energetic outdoor production, which embraces the traditions of pantomime while adding a generous helping of modern humour. Directed by Dennis Manahan, with choreography by Sue Ellen Shook, this relaxed picnic theatre experience proves to be an entertaining family adventure which understands exactly how to keep its youngest audience members engaged from beginning to end.



The production establishes an excellent rapport almost immediately through its narrator, who adopts a wonderfully conversational style, greeting audience members with familiar and repetitive “hello Richard” moments which instantly break down the barrier between performers and spectators. His humorous reluctance to tell the story of Jack and the Beanstalk because of his fear of giants is delightfully self aware, filled with jovial silliness and the occasional political joke which raises a smile from the adults, without ever alienating younger audience members.



The colourful cast of characters arrives in quick succession, introducing Fenella the Fairy, Polly as Jack’s wonderfully flamboyant drag Queen Mother, the deliciously villainous Earl E Morning and his daughter Jill E Morning, alongside Daisy the Cow, whose endless mooing jokes prove surprisingly effective with the younger members of the audience. Although the production introduces plenty of comic references, it remains faithful to the heart of the familiar story, with Jack and his mother facing financial hardship and reluctantly selling Daisy in the hope of improving their fortunes.

Photo credit: The Australian Shakespeare Company

Despite performing under glorious summer sunshine, the cast never allows their energy levels to drop. Their enthusiasm is infectious throughout, while the vibrant costumes create an appealing visual spectacle across the gardens. Strong vocal performances namely by Jack, complement several amusing musical numbers which showcase the company’s confident ensemble work. Sue Ellen Shook’s choreography is vibrant, ensuring the movement remains lively and accessible within the outdoor setting, whilst encouraging audience participation.



One of the production’s strongest creative decisions comes midway through the performance when the action pauses for a Golden Egg Hunt. Rather than simply filling time, this interactive sequence cleverly acknowledges the concentration span of very young children, allowing them to become active participants in helping Jack restore his family’s fortunes through the Golden Goose’s magical eggs. It is an inspired piece of audience engagement, which refreshes the production before the adventure continues.



The second half introduces an entertaining twist as Jack dreams of opening a karaoke bar, the giant causes havoc, while Jack’s romance with Jill develops with warmth and humour. Further modern references are sprinkled throughout, including an enjoyable nod to Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz which provides an extra laugh for the adults accompanying their children. Another particularly inventive moment comes during the climactic battle, where descriptive narration and imaginative sound effects replace elaborate fight choreography. This playful approach encourages children to use their own imaginations, whilst maintaining the lively pace.

Photo credit: The Australian Shakespeare Company

Dennis Manahan’s direction demonstrates a clear understanding of family theatre, balancing interactive comedy, storytelling and audience participation without overwhelming the narrative. Glenn Elston’s adaptation successfully blends classic fairy tale traditions with contemporary humour, whilst the Australian Shakespeare Company once again showcases why it has become renowned for creating imaginative outdoor theatre, which appeals across generations.



More than simply retelling a well loved fairy tale, this joyful production celebrates believing in yourself, young love and the importance of friendship and family over material wealth. Packed with laughter, music, audience interaction and colourful performances, Jack and the Beanstalk offers an engaging afternoon of family entertainment which flourishes in the beautiful surroundings of Kew Gardens. It is an imaginative and thoroughly enjoyable production which leaves both children and adults smiling long after the giant has been defeated.

The Australian Shakespeare Company's premiere of Jack and the Beanstalk at Theatre On Kew, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew runs until 23 August

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