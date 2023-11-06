Review: IRVINE WELSH'S PORNO, Arts Theatre

An alleged hit at the Fringe in 2022, it disappears on a bigger stage and sadly becomes a steady trudge.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo 4 Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED

Review: IRVINE WELSH'S PORNO, Arts Theatre

Review: IRVINE WELSH'S PORNO, Arts Theatre

At the end of Trainspotting, we left Irvine Welsh’s gang of rascals and druggies to try to move forward with their lives. Fifteen years later, Renton returns to Scotland to be at his mother’s bedside. He hasn’t been back since he fled with his stolen load of cash, leaving Begbie in prison, Spud with £4000 more to spend on drugs, and Sickboy to pick up the pieces.

It’s not surprising to see that they haven’t chosen life, after all, in this unfortunately miserable adaptation of Welsh’s novel Porno. The reason for the title is Sickboy’s new venture, shooting porn, but it comes off with such a weak impact here that it feels quite random. An alleged hit at the Fringe in 2022, it disappears on a bigger stage and sadly becomes a steady trudge.

A few overly slow, silent interludes and an unnecessary interval don’t help. Plenty of political incorrectness that borders on the offensive spices things up and has the foul-mouthed characters drag laughs out of an easily pleased audience, but Davie Carswell’s text tends to be rather paceless, going around in circles with quite a bit of surplus material, while director Jonty Cameron doesn’t add any creative flair.

Static projections suspended over the space (borrowed from The Choir of Man for five Sundays) and a tiny pub setting don’t fill the room. Only a shadow of Welsh’s literary counterparts, many of the odd personalities don’t have much presence either. Liam Harkins is, regrettably, an insipid, uncharismatic Renton who’s briefly repentant and mostly flippant towards Tony McGeever’s washed-out Sickboy.

Chris Gavin and Kevin Murphy give the most compelling performances as Begbie and Spud, but can’t lift the whole piece, which is overlong, overly stodgy, and, frankly, generally boring. It simply doesn’t have any of the kick and shock value of the original. Choose something else.

Porno runs at the Arts Theatre on Sundays until 10 December.

Photo credit: Kenny Ramsey




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
LIBERATION SQUARES Comes to Nottingham Playhouse in 2024 Photo
LIBERATION SQUARES Comes to Nottingham Playhouse in 2024

Liberation Squares, a brand-new co-production with the innovative new writing champions Fifth Word Theatre company, and in association with Brixton House, is announced as the lead Neville Studio production for spring 2024 at Nottingham Playhouse.

2
Tickets From £35 for STEPHEN SONDHEIMS OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud Theatre Photo
Tickets From £35 for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud Theatre

Tickets from £35 for Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends.

3
Review: NUTCRACKER, Tuff Nutt Club, Southbank Centre Photo
Review: NUTCRACKER, Tuff Nutt Club, Southbank Centre

Every Christmas we are promised a 'new take' on either Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker and Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Often these are changed for change's sake, but in Drew McOnie's new take on the iconic ballet, we have a joyful, fresh and vibrant production, with a subtle message of acceptance and love.

4
Review: TOM BRACE: A TRICK DOWN MEMORY LANE, Pleasance London Photo
Review: TOM BRACE: A TRICK DOWN MEMORY LANE, Pleasance London

The introduction of Tom Brace: A Trick Down Memory Lane is a fascinating one in which a disembodied voice recounts the time when Derren Brown played Russian Roulette live on television, creating a controversy not only in the world of magic but in general.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... Cindy Marcolina">(read more about this author)

Review: IRVINE WELSH'S PORNO, Arts TheatreReview: IRVINE WELSH'S PORNO, Arts Theatre
Review: BOY PARTS, Soho TheatreReview: BOY PARTS, Soho Theatre
Review: I, DANIEL BLAKE, Stratford EastReview: I, DANIEL BLAKE, Stratford East
Review: ELEPHANT, Bush TheatreReview: ELEPHANT, Bush Theatre

Videos

Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Video
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed! Video
Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed!
Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
THE BOOK OF MORMON
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
SOME LIKE IT HOT
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You