Review: IN DIVINE COMPANY, Menier Chocolate Factory

Christina Bianco - In Divine Company is a two-hour show in which Bianco performs as both herself and a range of divas including Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Bette Midler, Kristin Chenoweth, and, Bianco's favourite, Liza Minnelli. Bianco encourages the audience to "luxuriate" throughout the show, taking time to relax and enjoy her performance while also laughing (with love, of course!) at her impersonations.

Bianco does a fantastic job in having multiple divas sing the same song, including the titular song of Cabaret - I don't think I'll ever stop laughing at how perfect her impression of Patti LuPone is! Along with songs, there are also other parts, including a poem written by A.A. Milne (with additions by Bianco herself) to celebrate the recent Coronation. In between songs, Bianco shares stories with the audience, ranging from experiences performing in New York and London to her inability to talk about King Charles without adding the word "spaniel" on at the end.

There was one slightly awkward moment in which Bianco sang Eurovision hits while impersonating different performers, nearly all of which I (and some other audience members) were unfamiliar with. I would have preferred that there was a specific setlist without audience suggestions contributing to the show, but both Bianco and MacKenzie (pianist and music director) do a good job of working together to perform the songs in keys that work for the impressions while also staying with Bianco's vocal range.

Ryan MacKenzie is an absolutely incredible pianist and music director, making Bianco's performance even fuller and more musically enhanced than a vocal performance alone. Emma Chapman's lighting is a brilliant touch to the show, using a range of colours to complement the different numbers Bianco performs throughout. Her lighting for the final "diva" number is fantastic! Sound designer, David Gregory, also just a good job at mixing MacKenzie's piano accompaniment and Bianco's singing, allowing them to blend together and make beautiful music.

Ultimately, Christina Bianco - In Divine Company is a fantastic show that brings together incredible impersonations and Bianco's own singing voice, tied together with funny and heartfelt stories. Bianco tells the story of how dozens of divas have inspired her, but one may argue that she has now become a diva that has inspired others, letting others revel in her divine company.

Christina Bianco - In Divine Company runs at the Menier Chocolate Factory until 20 May.