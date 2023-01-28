Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: IMAGINARY NATURAL BEINGS, VAULT Festival

Review: IMAGINARY NATURAL BEINGS, VAULT Festival

Mojola Akinyemi writes a vivid exploration of what it means to navigate life as a black woman.

Jan. 28, 2023  

Review: IMAGINARY NATURAL BEINGS, VAULT Festival "I want to remember. I want to be deconstructed" says writer Mojola Akinyemi's Girl in imaginary natural beings. A vivid exploration of what it means to navigate life as a black woman ensues. From playground racism to workplace discrimination, we follow her as she rakes through her memory to pinpoint her unresolved trauma and heal from a bad breakup. The problem is that everything in her life is unresolved and she is repulsed by herself.

Akinyemi juxtaposes emotional intelligence against the clichés of a lousy therapist. Played exquisitely by Darcy Dixon, The Girl is a vibrant, complex, and complicated character. Her overwhelming sense of alienation emerges from overly curated language and a penchant for introspection while Dixon delivers a soft, delicate performance, introducing an individual who's jaded in her vulnerability.

The Girl is wonderfully crafted textually, but the quality of her part screeches against some of the others, the therapist's especially. Annie Haworth's portrayal is appropriately grating, but the role isn't as sophisticated in its caricature. Jack Medlin, Genevieve Labuschagne, and Adam Mirsky join her to haunt The Girl's life.

She grows up an outsider, going through flimsy friendships and bad dates, dodging abuse when she can, but giving into it when she is too exhausted to avoid it. It's a carefully observed piece. Directed by Issy Snape, it's dynamic and multidimensional. Snape cages the actors in tubular mosquito nets when off-scene, surrounding Dixon with a visual compartmentalisation of The Girl's world.

While her vision is precise, a few instances clash with the rest. The fourth wall is broken twice in a production that doesn't lean towards that direction and the show takes a weird absurdist turn at the end. It's unclear if this is a hint at the deterioration of her mental health, but it feels like an attempt at a clever way out.

Still, the eloquence of The Girl's pain and the coarse cynicism of her worldview are an unapologetic representation of the universal Gen Z sentiment. This is a company to watch.




Photos: See Aimee Lou Wood & More in Rehearsals for CABARET Photo
Photos: See Aimee Lou Wood & More in Rehearsals for CABARET
Get a first look at Aimee Lou Wood, John McCrea and Nathan Ives-Moiba in rehearsals for CABARET at the Kit Kat Club!
Christina Bianco Makes Pheasantry Concert Debut in London Next Month Photo
Christina Bianco Makes Pheasantry Concert Debut in London Next Month
Internationally acclaimed singer, actor and impressionist, Christina Bianco makes her Pheasantry debut with her first solo concert in over a year.  
Tickets from £30 for MEDEA Starring Sophie Okonedo Photo
Tickets from £30 for MEDEA Starring Sophie Okonedo
What could turn a woman from a lover into a destroyer of love?
Guest Blog: Lucy Gray from PRIDE & PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) Talks Regency Chaos, Audience Photo
Guest Blog: Lucy Gray from PRIDE & PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) Talks Regency Chaos, Audience Connection and Queer Love in Jane Austen
Jane Austen is a very funny woman. It seems that she is often thought of in terms of stuffy period dramas, empire line dresses and Colin Firth. But if you ever choose to go about reading one of her books (an activity I can only recommend) then you’ll see that her work is brimming with wit, sexiness and a deep critique of what society considers to be important.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina

... (read more about this author)

Review: SAINT JUDE, 100 Petty FranceReview: SAINT JUDE, 100 Petty France
January 27, 2023

Impeccable and efficiently disquieting aesthetics don't lift a content that - while expertly made - is ultimately rather underdeveloped.
Review: CACEROLEO, VAULT FestivalReview: CACEROLEO, VAULT Festival
January 26, 2023

A disorientating and disruptive piece that challenges the nature of theatre itself.
Review: PROJECT ATOM BOI, VAULT FestivalReview: PROJECT ATOM BOI, VAULT Festival
January 25, 2023

This first iteration of the piece is the perfect chance for the material to grow alongside its creatives: the elements of a great production are all there, they just need further polishing.
Review: BLOODY MARY: LIVE!, VAULT FestivalReview: BLOODY MARY: LIVE!, VAULT Festival
January 25, 2023

Bloody Mary: Live! is a joy to watch. The influence of Six is clear as day, from looks to sass, but Miller is unapologetic about it - a trend that continues throughout the hour-long piece. Giving a historical figure the Hamilton treatment isn’t new, but it’s a gift that keeps on giving. “I refuse to be small” Mary says. And, by god, Miller is anything but.
Review: HAMLET, Southwark PlayhouseReview: HAMLET, Southwark Playhouse
January 19, 2023

Director Ricky Dukes refocuses the story on the younger characters, exploring their response to the personally catastrophic events in the play. Or so he says. It’s a show sprinkled with fun gimmicks and cool tricks, but it gives a skeletal, feeble, episodic result that completely removes Hamlet from his emotional context.
share