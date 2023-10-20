Review: ELEPHANT, Bush Theatre

Anoushka Lucas' debut play returns to the stage after last year's sold-out run.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024 Photo 3 MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in 2024
Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 4 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER

Review: ELEPHANT, Bush Theatre

Review: ELEPHANT, Bush Theatre Anoushka Lucas is having a great year. A stellar run as Laurey in Oklahoma! nabbed her a nomination for the Best Actress in a Musical category at the Olivier Awards, but it’s her own Elephant that won her Best Writer at The Stage Debut Awards last month. Premiered at the Bush’s studio space in 2022, the production is back in bigger form. A lonely schoolgirl turns to her piano to ask questions about her identity. All grown up and with doubts about her career and place in the world, she does the same.

Gorgeously directed by Jess Edwards, Elephant is an artistic exploration of a mixed-race existence. It reconfirms Lucas as a complete artist.

An accomplished, evocative solo project, the piece sits between a play with songs and a straight drama infused with socio-politics: much like its creator, it’s impossible to pigeonhole it. She is casually funny between candid reflections that are strong in their stance. While these are sanitised and skittish most of the time, they culminate in an invigorating, rightfully angry invective against the typically English refusal of acknowledging a past of imperialism, colonisation, and the scars that we still bear. This climax puts the whole story into perspective, tying it into the ongoing social discourse.

Lucas is a captivating performer. She’s instantly friendly in her direct address, making the audience her confidante and charming them to bits. As she recalls how the furniture in her council house had to be rearranged around the upright piano Lyla’s parents bought, her character’s life (and perhaps her own too) suddenly revolves around the instrument too. Music becomes respite and reflection, broken up by bullies first and then label executives who are trying to find a way to make her more marketable.

The director places the action on a revolving stage encased in a wooden circle on the ground. The piano is the only element that shoots up in Georgia Wilmot’s cosy but not extravagant design. Edwards’s direction and Laura Howard’s lights engage in a perfect conversation, moving Lyla back and forth across the timeline and interspersing it with a moodier vibe and projections during the songs. Her script curates the very rhythm of the show, giving it a factotum aura to the production with delicate yet assertive writing. It’s intriguing, however, how the soliloquy is far more lyrical than the numbers themselves.

It’s amidst the backhanded humour and upbeat delivery that we can find the melancholic undertones of class divide and the racially motivated abuse she's had to withstand. Lucas builds her argument with an individualism that speaks universally, making her ultimate point with excellent eloquence and precision. It’s a brilliant piece of theatre. Educational and entertaining, empathetic and uncompromising. Elephant has it all.

Elephant runs at the Bush Theatre until 4 November.

Photo credit: The Other Richard




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Theatre For Every Child Campaign Kicks Off With A Month Of Activity For School Kids In Col Photo
Theatre For Every Child Campaign Kicks Off With A Month Of Activity For School Kids In Collaboration With Theatres Across The Country

This week, The Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre launched their new campaign, Theatre For Every Child. The campaign aims to ensure every child visits the theatre before they leave school. While the industry is doing great outreach work, access is not equal: children from low-income families are less likely to have access to cultural experiences outside of school.

2
STICK MAN Will Spend Christmas In Northampton This Holiday Season Photo
STICK MAN Will Spend Christmas In Northampton This Holiday Season

The venue has recently reopened following a brief temporary closure, after the discovery of RAAC concrete in the foyer. Based on the book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, Stick Man will play at Royal & Derngate from 7 – 31 December, with a press performance on Saturday 9 December. 

3
Photos: First Look at BERNIE DIETERS CLUB KABARETT at Underbelly Boulevard Photo
Photos: First Look at BERNIE DIETER'S CLUB KABARETT at Underbelly Boulevard

Take a first look at images for the inaugural show, Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett at Underbelly’s brand new venue, Underbelly Boulevard.

4
Photos: First Look at THE DESCENT at New Immersive Venue COLAB Riverside Photo
Photos: First Look at THE DESCENT at New Immersive Venue COLAB Riverside

COLAB Theatre are launching their all-new multi-floor venue for immersive theatre today (20 October) - right in the heart of London! Experts in storytelling, COLAB Theatre will open the new venue with The Descent, a spine-chilling immersive adventure into the Underworld – just in time for Halloween! Get a first look at the new show below!

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... Cindy Marcolina">(read more about this author)

Review: ELEPHANT, Bush TheatreReview: ELEPHANT, Bush Theatre
Review: HAMNET, Garrick TheatreReview: HAMNET, Garrick Theatre
Review: PORTIA COUGHLAN, Almeida TheatreReview: PORTIA COUGHLAN, Almeida Theatre
Review: BLUE MIST, Royal Court TheatreReview: BLUE MIST, Royal Court Theatre

Videos

Photos/First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End Video
Photos/First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF Video
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central DAPHNE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
I NEED THAT

Recommended For You