Review: DUMBLEDORE IS SO GAY, Southwark Playhouse Borough

It is difficult to escape the charm that Dumbledore is so Gay casts on its audience

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast Photo 1 Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE
Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 2 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 3 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity Photo 4 Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity

Review: DUMBLEDORE IS SO GAY, Southwark Playhouse Borough

Review: DUMBLEDORE IS SO GAY, Southwark Playhouse Borough A nostalgia-lined love letter to navigating the trials and tribulations of growing up closeted, it is difficult to escape the charm that Dumbledore is so Gay casts on its audience, even if it is a little podgy in places.

Winner of the VAULT Festival Origins Award, it follows the ups and downs of Jack’s adolescence from the first untimely erection to falling in love with his best friend. Every pulse racing flicker of desire, bold kiss, and melancholic heartbreak along the often-difficult journey aches with teenage regret. 

Luckily Jack, a lifelong Harry Potter obsessive, has, by way of J.K. Rowling, a time turner, a time travelling device borrowed from the Potterverse. On paper the theatrical conceit risks schmaltziness, but writer Robert Holtman intelligently deploys it to find an irresistibly heartfelt core.

Jack returns to his teenage years, each time conjuring more confidence to overcome his fears and challenge homophobic bullies. But the path to happy-ever-after is not as easy as it seems. The message is as clear as it is important to hear: queer joy must be fought for – the importance of which cannot be understated when homophobia still plagues life for so many.

Holtmon’s tongue-in-cheek writing excels in finding moments of intimate warmth in the face of biting adversity, like wrapping yourself in a cosy blanket on a cold day. Jack discovers himself alongside a community; clandestine trips down to London’s gay clubs are a beacon of hope. Heaven is a haven, but stinging sadness returns after coming home to a family who doesn’t understand him and a best friend who refuses to accept his sexuality.

Alex Britt’s electric performance as Jack gives the play needed voltage through some uneven pacing issues. His puppy-like giddiness is infectious, rubbing off on the other cast members and the audience with whom he forms a charmingly skittish rapport. Joined by two other performers, Charlotte Dowding and Martin Sarreal, the cast skilfully multi-role through a colourful roster of characters.

Tom Wright’s sparkly but unvariegated production certainly has its moments. Despite the undeniable warmth that emanates throughout, some sections feel sluggish, plagued by visual repetitiveness and a handful of jokes that don’t land. There’s an inevitable wink at Rowling and her anti-trans views that feels more tacky than political weighty.

No doubt streamlining the script’s over-bloated final section would let it pack a stronger punch and garner a greater sense of joy.

Dumbledore is so Gay plays at Southwark Playhouse Borough until 31 August

Photo Credit: David Jenson




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Cast Announced For Taylor Swift Fan Event SwiftieFest This Month Photo
Cast Announced For Taylor Swift Fan Event SwiftieFest This Month

The lineup for the UK's first SwiftieFest has been announced. The event is on 26th August at the Union Theatre and will feature cabaret performances of every Taylor Swift album, as well as merchandise, activities and photo booths. It's the first event of its kind and aims to bring the fan base together as well as generate some hype in anticipation of the Eras Tour coming to London next year.

2
Musical DEATH NOTE Releases Pop Single Ahead Of London Premiere Photo
Musical DEATH NOTE Releases Pop Single Ahead Of London Premiere

Following acclaimed productions in Japan and Korea, Frank Wildhorn's Death Note The Musical will get its English language premiere with three star-studded concerts at the London Palladium on 21 & 22 August.

3
Review: STRAVINSKY’S THE FIREBIRD, Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: STRAVINSKY’S THE FIREBIRD, Royal Albert Hall

The power and majesty of the orchestra was at the heart of this Prom, with a well put-together programme that included the European première of a BBC co-commission and two early twentieth century compositions from two of Russia’s most famous musical sons. It also felt quite story-driven across the board, though significantly so in the headline piece.

4
Emily Benjamin to Star in BRONCO BILLY at Charing Cross Theatre Photo
Emily Benjamin to Star in BRONCO BILLY at Charing Cross Theatre

Bronco Billy - The Musical is set to make its highly anticipated UK premiere at Charing Cross Theatre. Find out when and where to catch this exciting new production.

From This Author - Alexander Cohen

Review: DUMBLEDORE IS SO GAY, Southwark Playhouse BoroughReview: DUMBLEDORE IS SO GAY, Southwark Playhouse Borough
Review: THE ARC: A TRILOGY OF NEW JEWISH PLAYS, Soho TheatreReview: THE ARC: A TRILOGY OF NEW JEWISH PLAYS, Soho Theatre
Review: MAKESHIFTS AND REALITIES, Finborough TheatreReview: MAKESHIFTS AND REALITIES, Finborough Theatre
Review: THE EFFECT, National TheatreReview: THE EFFECT, National Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video Video: Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End Video
Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE Video
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
EL MAGO POP
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You