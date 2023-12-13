Review: DICK WHITTINGTON, Richmond Theatre

If you want a risqué and bawdy production, it's best to look elsewhere for your panto entertainment this year, as Richmond Theatre has produced a safely charming, family-friendly show with Dick Whittington.

The celebrity draw is comedian Paul Merton as panto dame Sarah. Apparently a cook, though never picking up a pan, Merton appears in an array of traditional panto dame outfits, the best being a glittering red and gold outfit wore in the finale which looks like an enormous lampshade.

Merton is a servicable dame, but fails to ramp up the camp as much as you want. His sardonic asides are welcome, but there could be a lot more from him for the adults. He is credited with additional written material for the show, which makes it all the more surprising that the comedy is not always front and centre of the show. If you are expecting a litany of jokes based on the title of the panto, for example, you will be disappointed.

Merton's real life wife, Suki Webster, appears as Suki the Sweet Maker. Webster is also a successful comedian, but centres on a friendly and approachable persona, appealing directly to the kids. As you might expect, there is some nice chemistry between Webster and Merton, particulalrly during a sketch around a tongue twister, but a few jokes go on far too long, such as a seemingly neverending sequence about man called Who and in which house he lives.

As Dick Whittington, Jack Danson's voice takes a while to warm up, but is a very likeable character and one you end up rooting to succeed.

Erin Sophie Halliday

Making an assured professional debut, Erin Sophie Halliday is earnest as Alice, with a sweet and clear singing voice. Charlie Smart, also making his debut, is full of energy as Eileen the Cat; a none-speaking role, it would have been great to see more of Smart's bouncing movement.

West End stalwart Vivien Parry makes for a nicely villanous Queen Rat, never tipping into being remotely scary, she still manages to maintain the part you want to boo. Wendy Mae Brown is a charming and glittery Spirit of Bow Bells.

Director Jonathan O'Boyle keeps the action moving, although there are a few blocking issues that could be ironed out. In a traditional story where Dick and Alice inevitably fall in love, it's nice to see a nod to girl power when Alice defeats Queen Rat in a sword fight, whie Dick clings to the stage curtains looking vulnerable.

Charlie Smart, Jack Danson and Erin Sophie Halliday

What really captivates is the look of the production; no expense has been spared on some really impressive sets and costumes. We travel from a Thames riverside, to a bursting sweet shop with fantastic dancing gingerbread men, to glittering palaces decked out in all the colours of the rainbow. It is like an explosion in a drag queen's wardrobe. There's even an incredible recreation of The Lord Mayor of London's State Coach, which sadly only appears fleetingly in the background.

The five piece orchestra is fantastic, operating under the lively musical direction of Pierce Tee. The vibrancy of their sound often overwhelms the actors, meaning some of the lyrics to the songs are lost. There's a deep leaning towards original songs, which are carefully crafted and catchy. In terms of the few commerical songs, there's a nice riff on Billie Elish's "Bad Guy", sung by Queen Rat, but I fear a take on Elvis would have gone way over the heads of most of the younger members of the audience.

Pantomimes have such a tricky job to appeal to adults and children, remaining funny and entertaining to both groups. This Dick Whittington breaks no new ground, but will delight the children in the audience, which is surely what every parent wants at this time of year?

Dick Whittington is at Richmond Theatre until 7 January. There is an Audio Described Performance on 2 January 2024 and a Relaxed Performance on 3 January 2024.

Photo Credits: Craig Sugden