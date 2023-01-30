Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: DEAD DAD SHOW, VAULT Festival

Review: DEAD DAD SHOW, VAULT Festival

Underneath all the fuss and early-draft vibe, Simon David's piece is ultimately a tender and heartfelt play about family and art.

Jan. 30, 2023  

Review: DEAD DAD SHOW, VAULT Festival Some shows are great even when everything goes wrong. Some shows shine through missed cues, nerves, line prompts, and failing tech. Some shows are simply excellent trainwrecks. Simon David's Dead Dad Show is one of those. With a personality the size of a football stadium and the effortlessness of a consummate entertainer, he saves his own piece. It could have all gone so very wrong, but it didn't.

After a sudden cancer diagnosis, his dad wrote a one-man act about it. He passed away shortly after in 2018, so now Simon is writing his own to remember him and deal with the loss. It's a mish-mash of genres, mocking popular theatre tropes and subverting genres. In sequence, he spoofs Everybody's Talking About Jamie and The Normal Heart before going into an interpretative dance and even TikTok. It's honestly fantastic.

Evans is unafraid of making fun of himself as well as the industry's traditional forms, but - underneath all the fuss and early-draft vibe - Dead Dad Show is ultimately a tender and heartfelt play about family and art. A reminder to cherish those we love. It will appeal to those who have dark humour as their coping mechanism and laugh about dead dad jokes.

The footage of his late father introduces a profound man with a sharp wit and lovely demeanour. While we can't officially give more than three for obvious reasons, this is a five-star show at heart. We can't wait to see its final form.




Review: THE BOYS ARE KISSING, Theatre503 Photo
Review: THE BOYS ARE KISSING, Theatre503
Zak Zarafshan’s debut play dives into playground politics and marital disputes, but with a touch of divine intervention, and some Britney Spears for good measure. The show follows two sets of parents meeting to discuss a kiss between their two nine-year-olds sons, and the glittery queer guardian angels that help them figure it out.
Review: BUTCHERED, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: BUTCHERED, VAULT Festival
There are some shows that fit perfectly within the walls of The Vaults. Magic is made when old bricks and humidity meet the right production. Expial Atrocious’ Butchered is one of those that feel at home enveloped by the horrid architecture and the rumblings of Waterloo Station. The love child of Sweeney Todd and Hannibal, it’s a grim look at life and death in a dog-eat-dog world.
Review: THE LAMB DISAGREES, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: THE LAMB DISAGREES, VAULT Festival
It’s equally funny and stimulating, opening up a broader conversation about people’s use of foreign cultures and experiences to further their own goals. Wang only gives a taste of the issue in The Lamb Disagrees, but we hope her budding career will explore the subject in more detail.
Review: FOR A BRIEF MOMENT AND NEVER AGAIN SINCE, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: FOR A BRIEF MOMENT AND NEVER AGAIN SINCE, VAULT Festival
It’s a missed opportunity to explore young parenthood and the effects of thoughtless actions on a couple.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina

... (read more about this author)

Review: DEAD DAD SHOW, VAULT FestivalReview: DEAD DAD SHOW, VAULT Festival
January 30, 2023

Some shows are great even when everything goes wrong. Some shows shine through missed cues, nerves, line prompts, and failing tech. Some shows are simply excellent trainwrecks. Simon David’s Dead Dad Show is one of those. With a personality the size of a football stadium and the effortlessness of a consummate entertainer, he saves his own piece. It could have all gone so very wrong, but it didn’t.
Review: INTRUDER/INTRUZ, VAULT FestivalReview: INTRUDER/INTRUZ, VAULT Festival
January 30, 2023

Remi Rachuba moved to Glasgow from Poland in the late 90s to pursue his dreams and become an actor. A bright young man with stars in his eyes, he learns swear words at his teaching job in a special needs school. Mugged twice, he’s left severely traumatised. He constantly looks behind his shoulder for his “intruder”. While it’s relatively easy to understand what Rachuba was aiming for with Intruder/Intruz, this one-man play chases after themes of alienation and foreign isolation but never quite traps them.
Review: BUTCHERED, VAULT FestivalReview: BUTCHERED, VAULT Festival
January 29, 2023

There are some shows that fit perfectly within the walls of The Vaults. Magic is made when old bricks and humidity meet the right production. Expial Atrocious’ Butchered is one of those that feel at home enveloped by the horrid architecture and the rumblings of Waterloo Station. The love child of Sweeney Todd and Hannibal, it’s a grim look at life and death in a dog-eat-dog world.
Review: THE LAMB DISAGREES, VAULT FestivalReview: THE LAMB DISAGREES, VAULT Festival
January 29, 2023

It’s equally funny and stimulating, opening up a broader conversation about people’s use of foreign cultures and experiences to further their own goals. Wang only gives a taste of the issue in The Lamb Disagrees, but we hope her budding career will explore the subject in more detail.
Review: FOR A BRIEF MOMENT AND NEVER AGAIN SINCE, VAULT FestivalReview: FOR A BRIEF MOMENT AND NEVER AGAIN SINCE, VAULT Festival
January 29, 2023

It’s a missed opportunity to explore young parenthood and the effects of thoughtless actions on a couple.
share