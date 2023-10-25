Review: CLYDE'S, Donmar Warehouse

Cooked to perfection, Lynette Linton directs the European premiere of Lynn Nottage's fable of food, family, and salvation

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024 Photo 4 MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in 2024

Review: CLYDE'S, Donmar Warehouse
Review: CLYDE'S, Donmar Warehouse

From the pulse pounding psychodrama of Boiling Point to the raw sensuousness of The Bear it’s easy to see why dramatists are drawn to kitchens. The heat is high. Emotions run higher. Knives cut fast. Words cut sharper.

In amongst a crowded genre Lynn Nottage’s 2021 Clyde’s, making its European premiere at the cosy Donmar Theatre, stands out by doing what theatre does best. Stirring the soul with heart wrenching intimacy. Set in a roadside American diner’s shabby kitchen populated by former convicts slicing sandwiches for a second chance at life, the winning recipe is one of sweet and sour, laughter and pain, all served with a healthy dose of humanity.

The ragtag crew of chefs - Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo’s boisterous Letitia, Sebastian Orozco’s smooth-talking Rafael, and Patrick Gibson’s newbie Jason, whose face is stained in Neo-Nazi tattoos masking a violent past, riff and raff off each other, bickering and bantering like children. Their dynamic is cooked to perfection, each bringing their own flavour to Frankie Bradshaw’s shiny metal kitchen set, so realistic you could cut your finger on a blade just by looking at it.

Review: CLYDE'S, Donmar Warehouse

The fatherly Montrellous anchors them. As the head chef he rhapsodically philosophises about food elevating the humblest tuna melt to a metaphysical level. “Remember that special dish your mother would make for you” he pleads with Clyde, the bullish owner who refuses to change the menu to accommodate their culinary creations. She too is a former inmate who has a darkness of her own, one that she masks with cruelty towards her chefs that not even a Proustian memory could penetrate.   

With his sleeves rolled up Giles Terea is samurai-like as Montrellous. His beard flecked with grey, he slices and dices through orders with meditative zen focus. The rookie chefs watch him wide eyed, as do the audience watch Terea. With even the smallest glance he wields stoic power that commands the cosy space stern but loving paternalistic warmth.

Terea is an actor who is at home captivating London’s largest theatre spaces. His credits boast critically acclaimed turns in Hamilton, and back-to-back productions at The National Theatre in this year’s Blues for an Alabama Sky (also helmed by Linton and staring Adékoluẹjo) and Othello. But this gorgeously understated performance could just be his most compelling. He thrives in a tighter space, and the audience are all the luckier for it. They can savour each microscopic flicker of love up close.

Darkness is never too far away. Snapshots of cold light punch down suddenly from above, as if the chefs’ pasts are punching them from within, the darkness clamouring to escape. Montrellous soothes their pain: “you are not bound by mistakes.”

There is something religious in that tangle of darkness, light and salvation. Linton slyly suggests some messianic motifs. Experimental sandwiches that the chefs prepare are bathed in angelic sheen for what seems to be a comic effect. But there is something deeper here, a celebration of food as that which can give us spiritual nourishment as well as physical. Whoever or wherever we are, nothing can unite us more than a good meal. Or a good play for that matter.

Read our interview with Patrick Gibson about the show here.

Clyde’s plays at the Donmar Theatre until 2 December

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
SOLT and UK Theatre Propose Theatre Energy Efficiency Grant Scheme Photo
SOLT and UK Theatre Propose Theatre Energy Efficiency Grant Scheme

SOLT and UK Theatre have shared their list of priorities for an incoming government, which includes supporting and enhancing critical cultural infrastructure by increasing capital funding for the theatre estate to make energy efficiency adaptations.

2
Laura Mvula to Join Angélique Kidjo For 40th Anniversary Concert At Royal Albert Ha Photo
Laura Mvula to Join Angélique Kidjo For 40th Anniversary Concert At Royal Albert Hall

Special guests Laura Mvula, Youssou N’Dour, and Ibrahim Maalouf will join Angélique Kidjo for her concert at the Royal Albert Hall on 17 November 2023. The Beninese singer-songwriter and five-time Grammy Award winner will be holding a celebration of her 40-year career, performing her greatest hits accompanied by her band and the Chineke! Orchestra.

3
Monique Ashe-Palmer and Yasmin Taheri Lead The Cast of New Play £1 THURSDAYS Photo
Monique Ashe-Palmer and Yasmin Taheri Lead The Cast of New Play £1 THURSDAYS

SIX's Monique Ashe-Palmer and RSC's Yasmin Taheri lead the cast of £1 THURSDAYS, the new play from Kat Rose-Martin.

4
THE AYES HAVE IT is Coming to the West End For a Special One-Off Performance Photo
THE AYES HAVE IT is Coming to the West End For a Special One-Off Performance

The hit Edinburgh Fringe Show The Ayes Have It is coming to the West End in a special one-off performance. The production will be performed at the Leicester Square Theatre on November 21st. 

From This Author - Alexander Cohen

Review: TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS, Roundhouse Studio TheatreReview: TRUEMAN AND THE ARSONISTS, Roundhouse Studio Theatre
Review: CLYDE'S, Donmar WarehouseReview: CLYDE'S, Donmar Warehouse
Review: THE FLEA, The YardReview: THE FLEA, The Yard
Review: DEATH OF ENGLAND: CLOSING TIME, National TheatreReview: DEATH OF ENGLAND: CLOSING TIME, National Theatre

Videos

All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Video
All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House Video
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House
Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER Video
Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HARMONY

Recommended For You