Review: BRENDA'S GOT A BABY, New Diorama Theatre

Jessica Hagan's new comedy tackles the pressures and expectations society thrusts upon women as they approach 30.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 1 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 2 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo 3 Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED
Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfiel Photo 4 Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfield

Review: BRENDA'S GOT A BABY, New Diorama Theatre

Review: BRENDA'S GOT A BABY, New Diorama Theatre After a brief hiatus from summer 2022 to earlier in the year, the program at the New Diorama is in full swing. They even announced a new artistic director, Bec Martin, who’s taking the lead from January, succeeding David Byrne in the post.

After a few commercial hits and transfers to the West End, Nouveau Riche reunite with Jessica Hagan for a new comedy that explores the absurd pressures thrust upon women by society. A sudden breakup and her family’s constant comparisons to her happily wedded younger sister push Ama to look into having a baby on her own. It’s nothing short of an odyssey. There’s plenty to like in Hagan’s writing and the cast are unquestionably and hilariously brilliant, but this play is, unfortunately, incohesive and inconclusive. 

The dialogues are generally quick and relatable with exchanges that reliably get hearty laughs, but it unfalteringly tips into overly curated turns of phrase that nudge forward the artifice of it all. She introduces a number of well-presented issues, from the role of marriage in the modern day to the struggles of trying to find a black sperm donor through hilarious characters, but never seems to pin them down and analyse them thoroughly. They’re as close-knit as a family can get, peppered with a bunch of red flags and toxic traits that spice up their home.

Review: BRENDA'S GOT A BABY, New Diorama Theatre
Anita-Joy Uwajeh and Jahmila Heath in ​Brenda's Got A Baby 
Photo Credit: Cesare De Giglio

Michelle Asante is the mother, an autocratic figure with the destructive tendency to make everything about herself. She is loving and speaks a lot of sense by the end, but her flaws become the butt of the joke rather than the opportunity for an investigation of the problems that come with the core beliefs of a certain generation. Regardless, Asante is a whirlwind, storming the stage with a presence that’s larger than life and a silver tongue reflected in her children. Alongside her stand Jade and Skippy, Ama’s married sister and her husband.

Young and amusing, they excel at conforming to traditional ideals but don’t have any other accomplishments. Jahmila Heath and Edward Kagutuzi are delectably annoying, a crystal clear mirror for Ama to dwell on her alleged failures as a woman after she is horribly dumped by her six-foot boyfriend of eight years, Dami, played by a perfectly flippant Jordan Duvigneau. Careless in his approach to Ama’s needs and frankly horrible to her on multiple occasions, Duvigneau is the catalyst of an astonishing plot twist (the reaction of the audience on press night was priceless). He weaves the scene meticulously, playing with the comic tension of the situation, blind to Ama’s stunned silence, steadily on his way to his big reveal. An excellent moment.

Review: BRENDA'S GOT A BABY, New Diorama Theatre
Anita-Joy Uwajeh in ​Brenda's Got A Baby
Photo Credit: Cesare De Giglio

Antia-Joy Uwajeh is wonderful. Her skilled, nimble alterations in tone and great timing build a flexible performance. Irritated by the consistent disregard of her accomplishments (buying a house in London, the advancement of her career), she still believes the idea that only a marriage and babies are the mark of real success. Though the progressive deterioration of her mental health isn’t addressed as well as it could be in the text, she gives a convincing, subtle (perhaps a tad too subtle) descent into a nervous breakdown. She’s the undisputed star of the show.

The company is directed by Anastasia Osei-Kuffour with a rather frontal, ordinary vision. Uninspired scene changes set to thumping music don’t add much to scenes, which already have quite a bit of surplus material for what the story ultimately is. All in all, some more TLC on the creative front might be needed in order for the piece to turn into the hard-hitting comedy it could potentially be. Fewer flourishes in the language and a more decisive last quarter will do the trick, preventing it from being as all over the place as it is at this stage.

Brenda's Got A Baby runs at the New Diorama Theatre until 2 December.

Main Photo Credit: Guy J Sanders






RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Southwark Playhouse Celebrates 30th Birthday With £5 Tickets for 24 Hours Photo
Southwark Playhouse Celebrates 30th Birthday With £5 Tickets for 24 Hours

Southwark Playhouse is celebrating its 30th birthday by offering a limited number of £5 tickets for 24 hours only.

2
The Royal Opera House Welcomes Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla Photo
The Royal Opera House Welcomes Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla

The Royal Opera House welcomes King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a special performance.

3
Video: Watch the First Demo Session For You Gotta Be A Goodfella From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL Photo
Video: Watch the First Demo Session For 'You Gotta Be A Goodfella' From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL

'The Finellis Musical' releases first 'Demo Session' video for the song 'You Gotta Be A Goodfella'. Get a sneak peek of this hilarious and heartwarming show, filled with memorable songs and based on the award-winning comedy film. Don't miss out on this family show!

4
Review: BACKSTAIRS BILLY, Duke of Yorks Theatre Photo
Review: BACKSTAIRS BILLY, Duke of York's Theatre

As the curtain rises, we’re met with a sea of pink – pink damask walls and heavy pink velvet curtains, with pink and white flowers adorning every available surface. This is the Garden Room at Clarence House (brilliantly designed by Christopher Oram), and the year is 1979.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... Cindy Marcolina">(read more about this author)

Review: IRVINE WELSH'S PORNO, Arts TheatreReview: IRVINE WELSH'S PORNO, Arts Theatre
Review: BOY PARTS, Soho TheatreReview: BOY PARTS, Soho Theatre
Review: I, DANIEL BLAKE, Stratford EastReview: I, DANIEL BLAKE, Stratford East
Review: ELEPHANT, Bush TheatreReview: ELEPHANT, Bush Theatre

Videos

Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Video
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
I NEED THAT

Recommended For You