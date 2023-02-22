Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE, Tabard Theatre

Classic comedy gets a slick revival in a handsome show

Feb. 22, 2023  
Review: BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE, Tabard Theatre Review: BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE, Tabard Theatre The memorable title refers to the means by which sinners were excommunicated from the Roman Catholic church, but John Van Druten's classic comedy will spark more connections with the TV show it inspired, Bewitched, and, for younger members of the audience, the lighter moments (and there were a few) at Hogwarts.

Despite its London setting, Van Druten imports a Marshall Plan's worth of postwar American optimism (like PG Wodehouse, he was an Englishman who spent a lot of time in the USA) and some might say it's old-fashioned, but it's such a lot of fun - and, gee, do we need that now.

Gillian is a witch who has never fallen in love as it will strip her of her powers, but when she spies suave publisher, Anthony, she spells him into infatuation, partly to nab the man and partly to spite his fiancée, an enemy from schooldays. With her brother, Nicky, and Aunt, Miss Holroyd, spreading mischief and the witchcraft expert, Sidney, oblivious to the sorcerers under his nose, Gill and Tony navigate a romance that requires the magic of love to win over the magic of er... magic.

Marc Giesser (who directed some of these actors in the splendid The Lady With The Dog at the same theatre in 2018) again displays the light touch that looks easy, but is actually very difficult to pull off successfully. The cast respond beautifully, arch enough to keep us in a fantasy world (and, mercifully, avoid the possibilty of the 21st century problem of date-rape drugs bubbling too close to the surface of our consciousness) but they still create characters with real hopes and fears. As with so much comedy, the risk that the conceits will fail to land is high, but there's plenty of warmth in the house to see us through.

Much of that goodwill is generated by the five strong cast who play off each other perfectly. Beth Burrows lends Gill a delightful wit and a resourcefulness that can overcome most problems, but, as ever, she finds the loneliness that underpins a comedic lead. We know the witch probably shouldn't do the things she does, but we know why and we can't help but empathise. Edward Hayes-Neary effects the transformation from reserved and ill-disposed gentleman to lust-filled suitor and back again with charm to burn - and there are times when the plot requires him to do exactly that!

The principals get excellent support from Zoë Teverson as Gill's lascivious aunt, broad but funny, Daniel Breakwell as naughty Nicky, bringing just the right level of camp to the party and Richard Lynson as the pompous fool, Sidney, played like a violin by smarter people. A word too for Alice McNicholas's costumes, beautiful to behold and carried with an enviable swagger.

Okay so the production, slick though it is, doesn't break new ground, but theatre doesn't always need to. Sometimes it's just about indulging oneself in a couple of hours of crafted escapism far from the news and the hot-button issues exciting outrage on social media. Few shows meet that brief more engagingly than this one at Turnham Green (which is what they did with Elphaba in Wicked). But that's enough witches for now!

Bell, Book and Candle at the Tabard Theatre until 11 March

Photo Credit: Charles Flint




MATILDA, GUYS & DOLLS, and More Set For MAGIC AT THE MUSICALS Photo
MATILDA, GUYS & DOLLS, and More Set For MAGIC AT THE MUSICALS
Magic Radio’s beloved event, Magic at the Musicals is back for another year taking place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 14th May, and fans can expect to see performances from the best and most iconic shows the West End and beyond has to offer.
SCOUTS! THE MUSICAL Premieres at The Other Palace Photo
SCOUTS! THE MUSICAL Premieres at The Other Palace
Welcome to the annual Scout Games! Scouts from around the world have gathered to compete but when an intruder threatens to sabotage the competition, it is up to Joe and Ayesha to put aside their rivalries and use their newfound skills to save the day!
Review: RUSALKA, Royal Opera House Photo
Review: RUSALKA, Royal Opera House
A fish out of water tale that reflects our uneasy relationship with nature
Review: ROMEO AND JULIE, National Theatre Photo
Review: ROMEO AND JULIE, National Theatre
Owens scratches the surface of Welsh underdevelopment and economic deprivation, going as far as giving Julie a perfunctory invective against posh kids, but refraining from digging deeper into the issues. It’s disheartening to see such a big platform being under-exploited to the benefit of a silly narrative. Having a diversity of accents across three stages doesn't automatically guarantee quality.

From This Author - Gary Naylor

Gary Naylor is chief London reviewer for BroadwayWorld (https://www.broadwayworld.com/author/Gary-Naylor) and feels privileged to... (read more about this author)


Review: WINDFALL, Southwark PlayhouseReview: WINDFALL, Southwark Playhouse
February 15, 2023

London transfer of New York hit comedy gathers a few laughs, but feels out of step with the times
Review: ONE WHO WANTS TO CROSS, Finborough TheatreReview: ONE WHO WANTS TO CROSS, Finborough Theatre
February 3, 2023

A powerful, hour-long work that uses repetition, poetry and disorientation to take us inside the minds of those who risk everything to escape their homeland.
Review: THE RAILWAY CHILDREN - A MUSICAL, The Electric Theatre, GuildfordReview: THE RAILWAY CHILDREN - A MUSICAL, The Electric Theatre, Guildford
February 1, 2023

Delightful new musical (based on the much loved novel and film) that deserves a wider audience than its short run affords
Review: PICASSO, The Playground TheatreReview: PICASSO, The Playground Theatre
January 27, 2023

Peter Tate gives us a bullish Picasso, with his women projected on video, but they do need more of a voice to balance the narrative
Review: HAVE I NONE, Golden Goose TheatreReview: HAVE I NONE, Golden Goose Theatre
January 25, 2023

Dystopian play, set 54 years in the future, raises questions about the direction of consumerism today
share