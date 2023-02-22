Review: BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE, Tabard Theatre

The memorable title refers to the means by which sinners were excommunicated from the Roman Catholic church, but John Van Druten 's classic comedy will spark more connections with the TV show it inspired, Bewitched, and, for younger members of the audience, the lighter moments (and there were a few) at Hogwarts.

Despite its London setting, Van Druten imports a Marshall Plan's worth of postwar American optimism (like PG Wodehouse, he was an Englishman who spent a lot of time in the USA) and some might say it's old-fashioned, but it's such a lot of fun - and, gee, do we need that now.

Gillian is a witch who has never fallen in love as it will strip her of her powers, but when she spies suave publisher, Anthony, she spells him into infatuation, partly to nab the man and partly to spite his fiancée, an enemy from schooldays. With her brother, Nicky, and Aunt, Miss Holroyd, spreading mischief and the witchcraft expert, Sidney, oblivious to the sorcerers under his nose, Gill and Tony navigate a romance that requires the magic of love to win over the magic of er... magic.

Marc Giesser (who directed some of these actors in the splendid The Lady With The Dog at the same theatre in 2018) again displays the light touch that looks easy, but is actually very difficult to pull off successfully. The cast respond beautifully, arch enough to keep us in a fantasy world (and, mercifully, avoid the possibilty of the 21st century problem of date-rape drugs bubbling too close to the surface of our consciousness) but they still create characters with real hopes and fears. As with so much comedy, the risk that the conceits will fail to land is high, but there's plenty of warmth in the house to see us through.

Much of that goodwill is generated by the five strong cast who play off each other perfectly. Beth Burrows lends Gill a delightful wit and a resourcefulness that can overcome most problems, but, as ever, she finds the loneliness that underpins a comedic lead. We know the witch probably shouldn't do the things she does, but we know why and we can't help but empathise. Edward Hayes-Neary effects the transformation from reserved and ill-disposed gentleman to lust-filled suitor and back again with charm to burn - and there are times when the plot requires him to do exactly that!

The principals get excellent support from Zoë Teverson as Gill's lascivious aunt, broad but funny, Daniel Breakwell as naughty Nicky, bringing just the right level of camp to the party and Richard Lynson as the pompous fool, Sidney, played like a violin by smarter people. A word too for Alice McNicholas's costumes, beautiful to behold and carried with an enviable swagger.

Okay so the production, slick though it is, doesn't break new ground, but theatre doesn't always need to. Sometimes it's just about indulging oneself in a couple of hours of crafted escapism far from the news and the hot-button issues exciting outrage on social media. Few shows meet that brief more engagingly than this one at Turnham Green (which is what they did with Elphaba in Wicked). But that's enough witches for now!

Bell, Book and Candle at the Tabard Theatre until 11 March

Photo Credit: Charles Flint