Review: BEAUTIFUL THING, Stratford East

Jonathan Harvey's tender coming-of-age queer romance set against the threat of domestic violence receives a delightful revival on its 30th anniversary.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 2 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London
Jerry Mitchell Will Direct West End Production Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Photo 3 Jerry Mitchell Will Direct West End Production Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024 Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024

Review: BEAUTIFUL THING, Stratford East

Review: BEAUTIFUL THING, Stratford East

On a council estate in South London, Jamie and Ste share more than just paper-thin walls. Both bullied in different ways and suffering from the pains of growing up, they bond on their stoop while their other neighbour Leah and Jamie’s mum’s list of lovers pepper their days. When, one night, it all gets too much for Ste, he hides out at Jamie’s from his father and brother’s implacable violence.

Between a jab at Jamie’s revulsion for sports day and another at Ste’s ignorance of musical theatre, something blossoms in the refuge of Sandra’s home. Jonathan Harvey’s Beautiful Thing, which premiered three decades ago at the other end of London, receives a lovely new revival in Stratford under Anthony Simpson-Pike’s direction.

It’s a tender coming-of-age queer romance set against the threat of domestic violence. Harvey builds the characters up with seemingly inconsequential banter that solidifies their personalities and beautifully distinguishes each of them. Sarcastic humour and ruthless comebacks are a playground for actors Raphael Akuwudike and Rilwan Abiola Owokoniran (Ste and Jamie). They battle with their feelings and try not to be too extreme while taking weird pleasure in antagonising the adults in their lives.

The production is cute, sad, and fluffy in all the right places, but it has a tendency to lean into the comedic side of the text a tad too much for the gravity of certain aspects to hit. The topic of absent or violent fathers is addressed almost indirectly and without any resolution. Sandra’s ambition is nearly portrayed as a negative trait in the mother, and Leah’s overdose is left up in the air. The piece doesn’t tackle many of its core themes head-on and Jamie, rather misogynistically, keeps going at his mother’s propensity for short-term relationships. This said, it’s a lighthearted take on coming out to oneself and others.

Shvorne Marks gives a standout comic performance as Sandra. She’s genuinely funny as she constantly (and quite problematically) tears Leah down to shreds, but the slut-shaming of the young girl is relentless. That’s probably the most evident overt sign that it’s a play of its time. Scarlett Rayner is an enjoyable firecracker as she introduces a tough teenager who conceals her sadness and trauma behind a foul mouth and a profound love for Mama Cass’s music. Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge completes the cast as Tony, Sandra’s younger, suave boyfriend with a heart of gold. He is a constant comedy relief with proud innuendos and a tongue-in-cheek attitude to life.

The show is generally delightful, but one can’t shake the feeling that there’s so much more to explore. Simpson-Pike crafts a beautiful revival that ends with an adorable moment that ties the community together, but the script seems to forget the main reason the two boys connected in the first place. There could be a deeper exploration of class, homophobia, and the horrors of domestic violence that’s unfortunately discarded for the benefit of a laugh. Designer Rosie Elnile’s set with its stark grey run-down walls is almost the only reminder of their background. We perhaps look for more these days

Beautiful Thing runs at Stratford East until 7 October.

Photo credit: The Other Richard




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Wimborne Panto to Present CINDERELLA This Christmas Season Photo
Wimborne Panto to Present CINDERELLA This Christmas Season

This year's Wimborne Pantomime, 'Cinderella,' is breaking box office records with tickets selling faster than ever before. Get event and ticket information here!

2
Review: LELISIR DAMORE, Royal Opera House Photo
Review: L'ELISIR D'AMORE, Royal Opera House

Liparit Avetsiyan lends emotional weight to an opera that veers a little too close to pantomime on occasion

3
Review: LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWO TOWERS IN CONCERT at Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWO TOWERS IN CONCERT at Royal Albert Hall

What JRR Tolkien would have thought of Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers is anyone’s guess but one suspects that the Oxford don would rather have enjoyed the live concert treatment at the Royal Albert Hall.

4
Video: Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Photo
Video: Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour

Production highlights from the new production of Calendar Girls the Musical have been released. Watch the cast in action in this video!

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... Cindy Marcolina">(read more about this author)

Review: BEAUTIFUL THING, Stratford EastReview: BEAUTIFUL THING, Stratford East
Review: UNTITLED F*CK M*SS S**GON PLAY, Young VicReview: UNTITLED F*CK M*SS S**GON PLAY, Young Vic
Review: VANYA, Duke Of York's TheatreReview: VANYA, Duke Of York's Theatre
Review: IT'S HEADED STRAIGHT TOWARDS US, Park TheatreReview: IT'S HEADED STRAIGHT TOWARDS US, Park Theatre

Videos

Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Watch an All-New Clip From A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas This Month Video
Watch an All-New Clip From A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas This Month
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA Video
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You